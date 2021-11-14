The photo of Edmond Mulet with Angelina Jolie that causes controversy

The former presidential candidate, Edmond Mulet, used his social networks to publish a photograph with actress Angelina Jolie, which generated controversy.

The former candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala, Edmond mulet, published an image with the actress, in which she explains that during the meeting they both talk about a story that moves her to tears.

However, the publication generated controversy among the users of social networks, who questioned him about whether the story had to do with the anomalous adoption processes and for which they pointed it out a few years ago.

“The supply and demand for adoptions came together”, ” Which of all the illegal adoption stories would you tell this old man robachicos, thinks that he is going to deceive people “, published some users.

Mulet and his past

An investigation published in 2015 by Plaza Pública revealed the past of the former presidential candidate and his problems with the Justice for processing irregular adoptions of Guatemalan children.

In the early 1980s, a young rookie lawyer and politician named Edmond Mulet was engaged in process adoptions from Guatemalan children to Canadian couples. This led him to have problems with the Justice, and even to spend 15 days in jail in 1981, the investigation claimed.

In 1982 an Appeals court closed the case against him and in 1984 it was known that it was closed due to political pressure.

That same year Mulet was arrested again, accused of illegal adoptions. This case also did not go to court and the lawyer was not called to testify.

Your new party

Mulet participated in the last elections with the Humanist Party.

According to the preliminary results, Mulet finished in the third place of the electoral contest with 11.21% and his political group obtained six delegations.

On November 27, 2020, Mulet began the process for the formalization of the Cabal political party.

Recently, Mulet added to the ranks of the party the national athlete, Jorge Vega, a fact that also generated hundreds of criticisms.