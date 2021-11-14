The Netherlands let their World Cup qualification slip away

PODGORICA.

Qualified ten minutes from the end of the game, the Netherlands team ended up drawing (2-2) in Podgorica against Montenegro, wasting the possibility of insuring the ticket at the Qatar World Cup 2022, this Saturday in the penultimate day of Group G of the European classification.

To qualify as first and not have to play the repechage, the team led by Louis Van Gaal must score at least one point on Tuesday against Norway in Rotterdam, on the last day of the qualifying rounds.

In five minutes the ghosts returned to a dutch team that in 2018 did not qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Memphis Depay, with a double, seemed to take his team to Qatar. At the opening of the scoreboard the referee had indicated a penalty of Marko Jankovic upon Davy klaassen.

The Barcelona forward was in charge of launching it, who beat on the right at mid-height to Matija Sarkic, who had hit the side of the shot, but without being able to stop it (minute 25).

The forward sealed his heel double (54), near the first post, after a low cross from Denzel Dumfries, released by Georginio Wijnaldum.

It was the 37th goal in 74 international appearances for Memphis, true leader of the Dutch team, 11 of them scored in the World Cup qualifying phase.

But the defense of the ‘Oranje’ sank in the final stretch, conceding two goals, the first of Ilija Vukotic (82), after dodging the goalkeeper Justin bijlow, and the second of Nikola Vujnovic, who won the game Daley blind for head scoring (86).

Before Norway, deprived of its star Erling haaland, had put things on a tray to Holland by drawing against Latvia (0-0).

Now Norwegians and Dutch will play a final on Tuesday in Rotterdam in a stadium without spectators due to the worsening of the covid-19 pandemic.



