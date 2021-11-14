The National Student Classic was for the Gunida and Blanco

The Huelum fell to the Goya in the Olympic Stadium of the City of Sports where the White Donkeys of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) beat the Cougars of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico’s national student football classic. The cherry and white set asserted its quality as champion of Major League on his debut in the 2021 season.

The colossus of the Noche Buena neighborhood reverberated with the return of the fans of both institutions to action. The delivery on the grid as in the stands was at its best and the result was a match worthy of the history of these two teams. On his return with the Zacatenco squad, the quarterback Alejandro Garcia commanded the White Donkeys to his first victory of the campaign against staunch rival.

The senior quarterback in eligibility opened the scoring with a dive to the end zone. Although it was the only touchdown of Garcia In the game, his contribution in the four periods was fundamental for those led by Agustín López to achieve their third victory in a row against the Auriazules, confirming what is beginning to be a paternity on the part of the IPN on UNAM.

“I am very happy to return to this property, magnificent to play football and see this type of environment, a family atmosphere where the polytechnic fans gathered,” he said. Garcia in an interview with RECORD after his return to Estadium of the City of Sports where it was crowned in 2019. “I am very happy with the show we provide and with the result,” he added.

The other two annotations of IPN they were thanks to a carry by Aaron García and a touchdown pass from running back Julio César Hurtado into the hands of Emilio Alvarado. The Cougars they discounted with a pass from Leonardo Garzapeña to Aaron Pacheco and a kickoff return from Esteban Espinosa.

