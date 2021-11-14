The mysterious role that Rihanna never played | Film and Television

Rihanna She has shown many times that she is a talented artist capable of shining in any field: be it music, television, fashion or cosmetics. In the cinema he has not yet shown his versatility since all his roles to date have been harshly criticized (Guava’s Island, Ocean’s 8).

However, the Barbadian soloist had an opportunity to have enjoyed a new experience in the seventh art. A character created ex professo for her and that nevertheless never got to interpret.

Scheduling problem? Lack of economic agreement? A role you didn’t like? The truth is that we will probably never know the reason why Riri never came to give life to that character after during the last year and a half of filming we have never known about it.

Rihanna was the first choice to play that role in the film directed by Leo Carax. A musical that features Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as its main protagonists. As the director has told USA Today “They had written it specifically for her.”

The scriptwriters Ron Mael and Russel Mael had been in charge of including a sequence in which the singer shared a shot with the daughter of the two protagonists of the film and which gives the film its name: “When little Annette became famous, there was a duet between her and the doll and Rihanna feels overshadowed by him. “

From the director’s explanations to the aforementioned American newspaper, it is not clear whether the scenes were shot or not. According to this source, it was Rihanna’s representative who announced before the premiere that the singer would not be part of the final cast without giving further explanations.

It was then that the director decided to delete the aforementioned sequence. A mystery that may never be solved. Almost identical to the big question that we have not been able to know for years: When will Rihanna release her new album?

Annette tells the story of Henry, a comedian with a great sense of humor, and Ann, an internationally famous singer. In front of the cameras they are a happy and charming couple. The birth of their first daughter, Annette, will change their lives forever.