‘The Morning Show’: The manure is the only important thing | TV

In the second episode of The Morning Show, Bradley Jackson’s character (Reese Witherspoon) experiences a bizarre job interview in which an executive asks him to summarize his life. Jackson says she grew up on a farm wanting to leave the manure behind, only to realize as an adult that it was the manure that was important. The Morning Show It is one of the best-written current series and has dialogues worthy of a Mankiewicz, Herman or Joseph. We mortals wouldn’t utter those retorts even in our most inspired moments, and it’s a shame. The welfare state should contemplate the right to have screenwriters who tell us great phrases.
Manure is a metaphor for simplicity, but it is also shit that stains, and the character of Jackson, who is about to become a TV star and move away from that farm forever, does not resolve the ambiguity. He expresses longing for a peasant life without ambitions while realizing that competing for success consists of splashing in shit. The series premiered a few months before the plague, which proves that the discomfort in a world without brakes was already very normal before 2020, without intervening viruses.
José Ángel González Sainz also wrote his philosophical meditations – in which shit is not lacking as a reality and as a metaphor – before and during the pandemic. They are titled The little life and they are full of wisdom in a classic sense, against the assholes, to whom he dedicates a chapter. González Sainz has written a brilliant book, both for its writing and for its light capacity, which should always be carried in your pocket to replicate with a quote from him to those who ask us to tell them our life in a few words. Although later we end up covered in the manure of the days, for a moment, we will seem wise.
You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS