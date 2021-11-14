‘The Morning Show’: The manure is the only important thing | TV

In the second episode of The Morning Show, Bradley Jackson’s character (Reese Witherspoon) experiences a bizarre job interview in which an executive asks him to summarize his life. Jackson says she grew up on a farm wanting to leave the manure behind, only to realize as an adult that it was the manure that was important. The Morning Show It is one of the best-written current series and has dialogues worthy of a Mankiewicz, Herman or Joseph. We mortals wouldn’t utter those retorts even in our most inspired moments, and it’s a shame. The welfare state should contemplate the right to have screenwriters who tell us great phrases.

Manure is a metaphor for simplicity, but it is also shit that stains, and the character of Jackson, who is about to become a TV star and move away from that farm forever, does not resolve the ambiguity. He expresses longing for a peasant life without ambitions while realizing that competing for success consists of splashing in shit. The series premiered a few months before the plague, which proves that the discomfort in a world without brakes was already very normal before 2020, without intervening viruses.

José Ángel González Sainz also wrote his philosophical meditations – in which shit is not lacking as a reality and as a metaphor – before and during the pandemic. They are titled The little life and they are full of wisdom in a classic sense, against the assholes, to whom he dedicates a chapter. González Sainz has written a brilliant book, both for its writing and for its light capacity, which should always be carried in your pocket to replicate with a quote from him to those who ask us to tell them our life in a few words. Although later we end up covered in the manure of the days, for a moment, we will seem wise.

