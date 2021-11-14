the method of order and cleanliness that triumphs in the homes of celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon or Gwyneth Paltrow

Many are the systems that can be used to keep our houses clean and tidy, and many more remain to be discovered. Some of them help us to have everything ready in a short time and others give us guidelines to follow to make the order last longer. Although there are also those who, like The Home Edit, they help us put everything together and make it look wonderful.

This system is the work of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, friends and experts in order who have managed to conquer everyone’s hearts and homes. Not only do they star in their own series on the Netflix digital platform and have published a book about their method, ‘Every thing in its place’ ( buy here ), they have also made famous people like Khloé Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon or Gwyneth Paltrow fall at his feet and have your house tidy following the guidelines of these two women, achieving functional and colorful spaces.

Although we fell in love with Marie Kondo’s system of order, she is not the only one who offers us a practical and simple way to organize the house. For Joanna and Clea, order and aesthetics go hand in hand, and that is why their system advocates not only having everything organized and that the system is practical, helping us to find in seconds what we need, but also that be aesthetic and everything is beautiful to look at.

In the kitchen, everything in sight

There are some guidelines that you cannot miss if you sign up to The Home Edit and one of the most important is that in the kitchen space you have to access comfortably and at a glance at everything, in this way it will be a functional space. The first steps to achieve it are shared with any other system, you have to take everything out of the cupboards and get rid of what is expired, in bad condition or that we are not going to eat.

Once we are left with what is important, the next step comes, which is part of the essence of these women, store everything in transparent containers. In this way not only do you know at all times what you have and how much you have left, you also get a more beautiful aesthetic, by unify all containers, eliminating the annoying plastic containers, all different and that generate visual noise.

Sort by categories

Following this method, we must try to make each space as functional as possible and for this we have to think of a practical way to organize everything. One of the systems is the one already indicated to have everything in sight, but organizing by categories is another of the bases of this system. For example, in the children’s room we can classify the elements according to whether they are used in everyday activities or are toys, having puzzles and puzzles together.

What happens same in the bathroom, where this system makes it easier to locate all the beauty products that we use on a daily basis, if we leave them all together in one methacrylate tray or basket it will be easier to find them. This same system can be used in drawers and cabinets, also in the pantry, leaving together the products that share a category (such as cereals or legumes), but also those that we use together, such as coffee or tea, and what we need to prepare it.

The organizers, your best friends

Following this qualifying guideline, the organizers become the best way to keep it all under control, even in the fridge, in this way at a glance we can make sure what we need and what food needs to be replaced. Rattan trays, containers, baskets … Many elements, but that follow the same aesthetic line and, above all, that they fit with each other. In addition to being orderly and functional, this system is also intended to be pleasing to the eye.

ROYGBIV: the magic of colors

As we pointed out, this ordering method wants to be pleasing to the eye and that is why employs a color classification system, the ROYGBIV. This unpronounceable name, in fact, responds to the initials in English of the names of the colors of the rainbow, which is just the system that these two women use to organize most of the things. The books in the bookstore follow this system, as well as the clothes in the closets or the shoes in the shoe rack.

Everything organized… and labeled!

Once you have it all classified by categories, everything neat and clean, It is not advisable to let things begin to mix again, but neither should we forget what we have in those baskets or boxes that are less close at hand, for this there is nothing better than labeling everything, in this way it will be easier for everything to return to its original site and there are no unexpected errors.

Practical stays, where we can all be able to organize everything in a short time, including the smallest of the house. Homes that are easy to clean and well organized, in which everything has its place and the end result is relaxing and pleasant, and in which our things cannot occupy more than 80% of the house, not only do we have to tidy up, also eliminate what we do not need, leaving space to continue learning and growing.