The IEPC endorses that officials promote consultation on fiscal pact

Paula Ramírez Höhne, presiding counselor of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC Jalisco), gave a free letter to public officials to promote consultation on the fiscal pact after the claim of opposition parties before the intervention of the Executive Power.

“I do not see illegal elements to prohibit the promotion of consultation by public officials, it seems to me that not only do we have no elements but it would be contrary to the law itself (…) But I also believe that it would violate human rights, particularly the freedom of expression that all people have, including officials, “said the counselor in an extraordinary session of the IEPC Jalisco on Saturday night.

This medium revealed that Officials of the Ministry of Tourism denounced coercion by their superiors to induce a response in the consultation with the delivery of at least 20 contacts. According to the complainants, they were warned that it could be verified that their referrals came to vote. Specialists consulted saw in this practice possible diversion of resources and hauling.

In the extraordinary session of the institute, the representatives of the PRI, PAN, Morena, Hagamos, Futuro and PRD asked to add to the guidelines for the promotion and dissemination of the consultation that the intervention of public officials at any of the three levels be prohibited.

The parties argued that by promoting Executive Power this exercise, the interference of public servants takes away the certainty and legitimacy of the result.

The guidelines for the consultation point out in Article 18 that only the IEPC Jalisco can promote and disseminate the exercise, and explicitly prohibits parties.

