The humble house where Rihanna lived until she was 16 years old becomes the most visited place in Ba …

The famous singer Rihanna was born 33 years ago in Saint Michael, Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados. Today she is one of the most recognized singers in the world, and for that reason she has become the most famous personality in Barbados, as well as being a cultural ambassador for the country where she was born.

The singer has half her life outside her native country, but the traces she left are indelible, as her childhood home has become one of the most visited places on the entire island. The street where she grew up was renamed in her honor and is now known as “Rihanna Drive.” In this street is the house where she lived until she was 16 years old and without a doubt it has become the favorite place of the artist’s fans.

The house is a Chattel House, a typical Barbadian house. It is built in wood and has the peculiarity of being a mobile home, whose origin dates back to the years of the plantation-based economy during the 19th century.. This type of very humble houses can be completely disassembled and moved from side to side, since it is not fixed with nails, nor is it seated on the ground, but on a kind of false floor. This benefited the working class of the time, who had the need to constantly move, not having their own land.

The house where the famous singer grew up is one of the busiest and most visited by tourists, since which on average usually receives more than 1,500 visitors per year just in the summer season. Today, the house is painted in green and orange, and has a plaque with the artist’s name next to a small trident symbolizing Barbados’ independence as a colony from the United Kingdom. The plaque is on a path decorated with the colors of the island’s flag, turning the visit to the singer’s house into a true experience of Barbadian culture.

The street where Rihanna’s childhood home is located had the name: St. Michael Street, in the Westbury community, later it was renamed in honor of the singer. That occasion was a very important moment in the life of the music star, as she has never forgotten her origins and is very proud of her community. “WESTBURY is more than a community, we are a family. Thanks to everyone who has been involved in my life and who has made me the woman that I am. I am proud that my neighborhood has been you, “said the singer in an Instagram story.

Although at the moment you can only see the exterior of the celebrity’s house, it is expected that at some point it will become a public museum to be able to learn more about the childhood and adolescence of the Bad Girl.