the history of Pumas in the playoffs

Pumas UNAM has a short history in the playoffs, but it is negative. In front of Toluca he will have a new opportunity to enter the Liguilla …

The walk of Pumas UNAM at Scream Mexico Opening 2021 it was highly erratic and fraught with poor results. However, a wonderful lift in the final stretch (with an epic victory against Cruz Azul on the last date) gave him the opportunity to sneak into the top 12 of the contest.

Although it does not arrive in the same football reality, Toluca had a more constant rhythm throughout the regular phase and that is why it is a rival to fear for him. repechage. In addition, he will have the advantage of the home and the fans in his favor for having finished in a better position after the 17 days played.

This will be the first time that Los Universitarios have disputed a reclassification since that format returned, since in Guard1anes 2020 it advanced directly in the first four places and in Guard1anes 2021 it could not even get among the 12 classified to the next instance .

Nevertheless, Throughout history Los del Pedregal disputed this kind of encounter twice. Both times, the end result was negative. The first was an equality on aggregate 4 to 4 in the 1992-1993 season against Tigers, but by goal difference the royal cast qualified.

In the remaining cross it was a 2-0 defeat to America in the 1995-1996 season. Will the third be the charm for the University Club? On Sunday, November 21, the answer will be known …