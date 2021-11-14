The essential treatment to fight diabetes

Insulin was discovered as a treatment for diabetes 100 years ago, and human insulin has been on the WHO Essential Medicines List since it was first published in 1977. However, continuing to research and develop the therapy is more necessary than ever, since the incidence and prevalence of the disease has increased in recent years as pointed out by Dr. Oded Stempa, Surgeon and Advisor for Eli Lilly y Compañía de México on diabetes.

“Diabetes has represented an unprecedented phenomenon for economically active generations. While it is true that pharmaceutical companies have had to implement and accelerate processes to deal with it, the management of portfolios for their treatment has not lagged. The development of new pharmacological alternatives for the care of patients suffering from diabetes (including insulins) has maintained a constant course in recent years. In the particular case of type 2 diabetes mellitus, due to its complex pathophysiological processes, there are multiple areas of interest that encourage the research and development of more alternatives ”.

This November 14, World Diabetes Day is commemorated, a chronic, degenerative and progressive disease, which is estimated for 2035 an increase from 387 million people to 592 thousand; which is why in 2017 it was declared an epidemiological emergency as it is the cause of 100,000 deaths annually in Mexico.

This condition contributes significantly to cardiovascular disease and is the eleventh most common cause of disability in the world. Poor eating habits or sedentary lifestyle are usually factors that contribute to the development of diabetes, which, if not diagnosed or poorly controlled, can end in amputation of the lower limbs, cause blindness or kidney disease.

“Lilly is committed to the development of new therapeutic alternatives for the treatment of various disorders that affect the population at a global level, through an internal system that begins with the analysis and understanding of the processes related to them, to crystallize efforts in creating innovative medicines that represent solutions for patients, ”says Dr. Oded Stempa.

A disease that affects everyone

Diabetes has become a global health problem and Mexico is no exception, it is increasingly occurring in adolescents and even in children, due to the increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity. For this reason, it is essential that there is an evolution in treatments and that the care of the disease is prioritized.

“Initially, the drugs available for the treatment of the disease focused exclusively on their effect on glucose. We have recently witnessed the development of alternatives that put the patient (not their glucose) at the center of the equation by promoting better adherence and adherence.

Examples of this are medications with a minimal risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or those administered once a week. Likewise, drugs that not only have effects on glucose, but also are auxiliary for the reduction of cardiovascular events ”, explains Dr. Oded Stempa.

“Insulin, a treatment available since the 1920s, continues with active research and development of new formulations that are not only effective, but increasingly convenient for patients. It is important to mention that advances in this type of medication for people living with diabetes have brought about important changes in international medical guidelines for its management ”.

Faced with this problem, Lilly has comprehensive solutions (pharmacological and non-pharmacological) for patients through various educational programs that provide the opportunity to expand the understanding and control of diabetes.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to having a pharmacological treatment, you must have a control of healthy habits as indicated by the National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT). “Without a doubt, having good habits is a crucial strategy to improve this outlook. But it’s not enough. Therapeutic interventions must be timely and firm so that diabetes is not a risk factor in people living with it. Knowing the different alternatives and their mechanisms of action is essential for a preventive and timely use. In the last two decades, it has become clear that the proper use of insulin brings positive changes for the control of the disease in patients ”, concludes Dr. Oded Stempa.

