The ending explained of Adam Sandler’s movie on Netflix

One of the most remarkable things about the film is that it implements a hybrid cast between highly experienced actors such as Adam Sandlery, new faces such as Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and Judd Hirsch, who make their debut on the big screen. It also featured NBA star Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd singer, sports host Mike Francesca, and model Paloma Elsesser.

The film follows the protagonist Howard Ratner, Adam Sandler, a charismatic and eccentric jeweler from the Diamond District in Big Apple who, after a series of bad decisions and debts for his company, finds the opportunity of the century to improve his situation: the acquisition of a rare and illegal gem from a Jewish mining company.

With it, Ratner plans to pay off his gambling debts, but above all to complete the considerable sum he owes to his brother-in-law Arno by selling this gem at auction. But when his assistant Demany brings Kevin Garnett to the store, things start to go awry because of the player’s obsession with the gem.

He thinks that with her in his possession and her pristine crystals, he could realize his full potential in his next games, so he successfully negotiates to hold onto the gem for use on the court.

For his part, Ratner will combine his obsession with gambling with his static marriage while having an affair with his employee Julia, who is much younger than his current partner.