The Digital Country | Interview with Javier Paredes: Wolverine and Comedian

A mirror, by definition, is a glass surface covered by a layer of mercury in which light and images of objects in front of it are reflected. Give a picture of something. And this is how the story of Javier Paredes was born.

Chilean comedian, animator, cosplayer (from times when this activity did not yet exist in Argentina, where he has lived since he was 10 years old), graphic designer and scholar of the ninth art, saw the doors open to the absolute recognition of the fandome with the simple reflection of a mirror. One back in the early 2000s, on the premise of the world premiere of the long-awaited “X-Men 2”.

“At that moment it had occurred to me to grow long hair and a beard … We went with some friends to get tickets for the X-Men sequel since we liked the first one very much …”, Javier starts.

It all started with a brochure with the close-up of Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman (Australian actor who played the hero for 17 years) that had been given to him at the movie box office.

Then, at home and before going back to the complex to enjoy the show, add: “… It occurred to me to shave my mustache and the part of the pear, to see how the sideburns and the look of Wolverine would be. To hell, I went looking for that little booklet and made a comparison to Jackman’s face. I could not believe it…”.

“At the time I went to a costume party and for that reason I got myself the most humble Logan costume possible, a borrowed leather jacket, boots, etc … (laughs) and it was very well received by the people at that meeting …”he adds.

The attunement he achieved with the people was at the FAN COMICS, at the end of 2003. There Javier was imprisoned by hundreds of requests for photos and videos by an audience amazed with his appearance.

From the hand of Wolverine and the conventions, the Stand Up was born thanks to the invitations that Paredes received in those places. “It occurred to me to add anecdotes and talks to my conductions. So far it was not Stand Up, nor did I know what that was … “, recognizes at the same time that wide that he perfected his performances from the moment he met and saw the ease on stage of his current partner of “… Stand Up Nerd”: Simon Booth.

On the other hand, when being recognized for his incarnation of the mutant, many assume that Javier is the definitive fan of the character, although this is not entirely real, but almost. “Wolverine is not far from being my favorite character. In the 90’s he seemed very overexploited but the later incarnation of Hugh Jackman and how he took over the character is something unique … I like Logan more as a member of the X-Men than in lonely… I love Daredevil… I also like Green Lantern very, very much. I am fascinated by the idea of ​​powers. That ring that is a mixture of magic, science fiction… powered by will and whatever you want fascinates me as a concept. Brilliant … ”, exposes.

It should be noted that his voracious love for cartoons led him to be a reader of the magazine Comiqueando and, over time, to work as a designer of it, adding – incidentally – some other column or special note for the website of this .

To add, as if from “Immortal Wolverine” (2013) or a story by Chris claremont and Frank Miller In any case, Javier made a trip to Japan in 2016. There a curious parallel collector was born within himself: “I couldn’t help bringing Japanese editions of North American comics… I brought them like weird things. I have that fetish of bringing me native editions or Yankee comics published in the country in question ”, admits.

Enumerating his collection of material in the Japanese language, he highlights works of the stature of “Watchmen”, “Daredevil: Reborn ”, “Batman: The Killing Joke “, a magazine “… that brings several Marvel gems from the 90’s”, several stories of Superman and Spawn, among others of his relics of editions with Asian origin.

His fame was born indirectly thanks to a film adaptation and in this regard he comments on the current situation of the genre: “In the first years I was very primed. With Marvel and DC I became disenchanted. Today, honestly, the latest films that are released do not make me want to see what it is about … A subculture has arisen within the genre that does not close me, ”he says. “They are adaptations … and there are them for all tastes … I should be happier because 20 years ago this was impossible but the excitement has already passed … My maximum fever peak was the first of The Avengers at the beginning of this decade”, concludes without first admitting that the animated series “Invincible” it was the last thing that really moved him within the most current audiovisual content.

Finally, Javier Paredes makes public his curious and interesting basic kit within the world of comics: “… An author: Warren ellis… Comic: Planetary, to be consistent with the author’s choice … Cartoonist: Norm Breyfogle, there is not a day that I do not remember his work … Movie: the first of Avengers, for what moved me and how successful it was at the time, beyond that it did not age well over time “, ends.

You can find Javier on his Instagram account, participating in the YouTube channel “Earth X” and working as a graphic designer for the most important publishing houses in the country.

