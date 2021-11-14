THE CAPTAIN SPOKEN: Sergio Busquets’ reaction after learning that he will play again with Dani Alves at FC Barcelona

When 2021 started, nobody could imagine that Dani Alves would close the year as a member of the FC Barcelona. But it happened. Thanks to the structural changes that took place in the Catalan club (arrivals of Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández), and after the iconic Brazilian full-back rescinded his contract with Sao Paulo (he remained as a free agent), the operation could be consummated.

Although he will not be able to play official matches until January, the most winning player in history will join training from next week. And on the Barça squad they received the news with joy. Sergio Busquets, the captain, is pleased to know that he will once again share a team with the legendary South American footballer. You have no doubt that it will contribute.

BUSQUETS: “SURE DANI ALVES WILL COME TO US VERY WELL”

“We all know Dani, apart from the quality he has as a player, his spirit of winning, of being positive, of doing good for the group, of being a leader. And for sure it will come in handy for us. The club and the coach have decided that it was the opportunity since Dani was without a team. And, well, I’m happy to meet another former partner, who will now be my partner “, were the words of the historic Spanish midfielder, in an interview with Tati Mantovani for TNT Sports.

Undefeated data. Dani Alves and Sergio Busquets have celebrated 23 collective titles together. Champions of absolutely everything.

Did you know…? Dani Alves played 391 games in his first stage with FC Barcelona. It is the second foreigner with the most shares in the entire history of the entity. Only Lionel Messi (778) surpasses it.