‘The Bridgertons’ threatens the idyllic relationship of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis | Film and Television

The Bridgertons It has been the great discovery of the last Netflix season and has broken the record of views becoming the most viewed in the history of the platform. If you have already seen it, you will know where its appeal lies. For many, in the chemistry between its two protagonists.

One of those who has been hooked on this Gossip girl vintage is Mila Kunis and it seems that the one who is not very happy with that hobby is her husband, Ashton Kutcher. The couple, who are one of the most idyllic in Hollywood, have shown to have a great sense of humor and have not hesitated to tell an anecdote about the series with which we could not stop laughing.

They have told it through a video call with Today with Hoda and Jenna. The actress and mother of two young children said that one night, she was watching the Netflix series in her bedroom while Ashton slept next to her.

Unfaithful with ‘The Bridgertons’

“I’m already on the fifth chapter, for those who have already seen it, I imagine you already know what happens in that episode. Last night I stayed up late into the morning, I couldn’t stop seeing her and I was wondering: ‘What will happen now?

“He was totally asleep, but he woke up suddenly in the middle of the fifth episode and … sure, well He asked me surprised: ‘Are you watching a porn movie?’. I was very confused, “he continued, laughing.

“I had no idea what was going on. I was like, ‘Is there anyone else in bed?’ It was terrifying“added the actor who does not just see this series with good eyes.” He tells me I’m cheating on Bridgerton! “, assured his wife.

It seems that the Duke could sow discord in the idyllic relationship of this couple … always humorous, as is usual in them.