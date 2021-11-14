The best movie and series recommendations for the family

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR

The Shrink Next Door is a series based on a podcast of the same name that denounced the history from the real life of a psychiatrist from New York who abused financially of his millionaire patients and focuses specifically on the case of a Jewish businessman.

The eight-part series, three of which are released today, follows the nearly 30-year relationship between Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and his patient Martin Markowitz, played respectively by Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

Martin runs a textile business and is emotionally lost, shy, just ended a relationship and lost his parents, so he seeks therapy help.

Isaac, for his part, is obsessed with climbing socially and takes advantage of the kindness of his patient to achieve connections and financial benefits.

What follows is a history that does not let go of you and that it can become very uncomfortable, due to the abuse of which the patient is a victim, who is separated from his family and friends.

Rudd achieves a very different role from the one we are accustomed to, his character is truly obnoxious, and Ferrell for his part makes you desperate because of the way he falls so easily into his game.

Georgia Pritchett’s script allows actors to shine at all times and has enough twists to keep you interested and surprised.

Also notable in the cast is the wonderful Kathryn Hahn as the sister of Ferrell’s character, who desperately tries to save him.

The Shrink Next Door mixes drama and dark humor, has a wonderful re-enactment of the time, and amazes you at the way this real-life scandal unfolded.

OPEN YOUR EYES

The Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar had already shown signs of genius with Tesis, his debut feature, and his second film confirmed it. It is an interesting suspense story that has a thematic starting point very similar to the Matrix, solved in a very intelligent way, without special effects, but with a narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The cast includes Eduardo Noriega, Penelope Cruz, Chete Lera, Fele Martínez, and Najwa Nimri. In 2001 a remake was made in Hollywood called Vanilla Sky, which was directed by Cameron Crowe and starred Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz (repeating his character from the Spanish version). If you haven’t seen the original, what are you waiting for? And if you’ve already seen it, it’s well worth doing it again.

THE AFTERMATH

Released in theaters as Living with the Enemy, it is a romantic drama set at the end of World War II. Count the history of a British woman, wife of a colonel, who travels to Germany at the end of the war to settle in her new home, only that her husband has allowed a German officer and his daughter, the former owners of the house, to follow living there.

This creates a love triangle where loyalties will be tested, at a time when the rebuilding of the world begins. The most interesting thing about the film, based on the novel by Rhidian Brook, is the work of its protagonist Keira Knightley. She is the reason to see the film, which is well done although it is a bit of a soap opera. The production and the impeccable recreation of the time also stand out.

It works for lovers of the genre.