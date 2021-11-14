The 12 + 1 times that Máxima from Holland and her ‘looks’ left us with our mouths open

Lately the royals are putting the most transgressive celebrities in serious trouble by skipping the protocol and appearing with looks as original as unpredictable. She is one of the masters in this surprising thing. To prove it, we recall and review all the times that Máxima from Holland left us with our mouths open in their public events, wearing incredible designs but at the same time very away from the traditional ‘dress code’ of queens and princesses. The rules are changing and are becoming less strict …

Maximum, with the unforgettable design. (Gtres)

We have not yet recovered from the shock of seeing King William’s wife arriving at the concert at the new Munch Museum in Oslo wearing a blue design, dotted with gold-edged holes. It was a model of the Danish-born creator based in Holland Claes Iversen, belonging to his Couture 2019 collection. Without a doubt, this is the top one of his more groundbreaking looks and it reminds us of Guy Laroche’s daring jumpsuit that actress and model Cara Delenvigne wore in 2019, also full of circular cut-out details. Let’s see a few more …

Trompe l’oeil and 3D

Máxima, in celebration of her birthday. (EFE)

Last May, shortly before her birthday, Máxima attended a concert in the Carré hall in Amsterdam with his family. We couldn’t help but exclaim “wow” when we saw her arrive with her dress from the designer Iris Van Herpen. Is it completely transparent? Yes but no. The garment generated that sensation, although in reality it had a nude lining that did not reveal anything. It was decorated with lines in blue that redrew the silhouette and had 3d effect. Although it looked like it was a Bardot neckline, the tulle actually came down to the neck.

Her pretty woman dress

Queen Máxima, a few days ago in Abu Dhabi. (Cordon Press)

Whenever she puts it on, she falls in love. The last one a few weeks ago in his official trip to Abu Dhabi with brown Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a pear-shaped brooch. We can’t stop thinking of Julia Roberts and her mythical ‘Pretty woman’ look when we see her! The queen had released this Zimmerman design in 2019 in New York, where she was participating in the UN General Assembly, and rescued it a few months later for her official visit to Indonesia with King William.

Zara’s yellow suit

Queen Máxima, in Zara’s yellow suit. (Cordon Press)

A fan of some low cost firms in our country such as Inditex’s flagship, the queen shows that she is not superstitious pointing to the yellow with Zara’s suit that he recycles tirelessly, succeeding in each of his appearances. He wore it for the first time in 2019 and created school, because then we saw it to other celebs as Ivanka Trump or Vicky Martín Berrocal, and influencers from the world of fashion such as Rocío Osorno. Ah! she likes to combine it with top and accessories in black.

Flamenco

Máxima de Holanda, at the Seville Fair. (EFE)

A Dutch, royal to make matters worse, dressed in faralaes and impeccable? Yes, it is possible, it is Maximum. It happened in May 2019, when the Dutch royal family visited the April Fair. The sovereign’s suit, in royal blue with fuchsia details, was made especially for her by the designer Fabiola García-Liñán, creator of the couture firm Fabiola 1987. She did not even lack the characteristic flower in her hair, nor the shawl. Olé for her!

Her burgundy cape dress

The kings, at the 2019 Prinsjesdag (Getty)

One of the most spectacular that has worn in the traditional Prince’s Day celebration it was this one, designed by one of his favorite creators, Jan Taminiau. It was made in Mermaid cut wool crepe with strapless neckline in burgundy. But what attracted the most attention was the cap full of applications that she wore, without actually covering the neckline area. The gloves and the matching headdress were the icing on the look.

In asymmetric pink

Máxima and Guillermo, during their trip to India in 2019. (Cordon Press)

Another of her most iconic and flattering dresses was worn in her trip to India in 2019 for the State Banquet at the Presidential Palace in Delhi. I trusted Jan Taminiau again with a cape-design in pink dotted with flowers, inspired by the traditional sari. The asymmetrical neckline gave it a sophisticated plus. She adorned it with the bandeau tiara, made up of a row of pink diamonds, double-diamond earrings, and a brooch that held the overlay that fell from the right shoulder.

In White, by Stella McCartney

Maximum, with a Stella McCartney design. (Getty / Patrick van Katwijk)

The British designer made her debut in Máxima’s wardrobe in April 2019 at the annual gala dinner for the diplomatic corps installed in the country. Her long Stella McCartney dress, with an asymmetrical neckline and an open sleeve, in white, Charlène from Monaco had worn it before. It fit him like a glove and he accompanied him with the Queen Anne’s tiara, made with pearls and diamonds, like the earrings and brooch that broke the pristine white of the design. He finished off his look with golden Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Sequin butt

Queen Máxima, at the 2019 Christmas Music Gala (Cordon Press)

How to forget your super-shiny black dress by Nina Ricci! Letizia was not going to be the only one who has opted for party designs by this Italian designer. Guillermo de Holland’s wife wore him two years ago to a Christmas gala held at the Ijsselhallen convention center as an honorary member and president of the Dutch initiative Méér Muziek in de Klas (More Music in the Classes). He had premiered it three years earlier on an official date with King William. It did not take anything else to dazzle …

Those who have not convinced

So far some of the occasions when the queen He has left us speechless with his looks, for the better, although we have to admit that there are times when his risky bets have not completely convinced …

His commented XL headdress

The headdress even made it difficult for him to see. (Reuters)

This accessory of feathers forming flowers that she wore in the Ascot races in 2019 and that he repeated last summer in the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament. It is a creation of Berry Rutjes, inspired by the myth of Apollo and Daphne and somewhat exaggerated for some. From the side it even covers his face. Luckily the rest of the look was more discreet: nude dress by Natan Couture and salons in the same tone again by Gianvito Rossi.

A hat … difficult

Maxima from Holland. (Getty / Patrick van Katwijk)

Has put it on twice, one in 2006 and one in 2019 for the inauguration of the Hof van Nassau nursing home in Steenbergen. And in none of them did he convince, but less so in the last one. Is a piece by Belgian Fabienne Delvigne, 1960s style in ecru with decorative feathers on the right side. The two green Natan bottle pieces Made of iridescent fabric and formed by a French sleeve body and a light peplum and a skirt above the knee, it didn’t help either. Not the nude stockings and the shoes with a bow …

El dorado at its finest

Queen Máxima, in Claes Iversen’s trick dress. (EFE)

This design by the Danish Claes Iversen leaves you speechless … and has fans and detractors alike. The most striking thing about the dress are its sleeves that have a series of ornaments that simulate bracelets of different thicknesses and they go from the wrist to above the elbow. A tad excessive … He also combines it with a gold belt and clutch in case it didn’t shine enough. It did not convince even in 2019 when it premiered during a visit to Ireland, nor last May when he decided to rescue him.

A surprising combination

Maximum, in the last Prinsjesdag. (EFE)

In September of this year, on the occasion of Prince’s Day, Máxima broke the rules of formality that prevail in this act with a Natan outfit consisting of a long floral skirt on a blue background and a French sleeve red wool jumper, matching the headdress and gloves. The intention was good, but the result … somewhat doubtful.