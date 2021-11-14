Taylor Swift sings for 10 minutes on her Saturday Night Live visit – jenesaispop.com

Taylor Swift stopped by Saturday Night Live last night to present the reissue of her album ‘Red’, which was released on November 12 under the name ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

In his live performance he performed the song ‘All Too Well’, which was originally five minutes long, stretched to ten. While he was on stage, the short film accompanying the new version of the song was projected behind him, starring Sadie Sink (‘Stranger Things’) and Dylan O’Brien (‘The Maze Runner’, ‘Teen Wolf’ … ) and written by the artist herself.

‘All Too Well’ tells of his experience after breaking up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. When Taylor was 21 and Jake 29. Rumors about the break up suggested that Gyllenhaal was not comfortable with the media attention they began to receive, nor with the age difference between the two. With the new lyrics that Taylor has added to the song:

“You said that if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have turned out well / And that made me want to die,” sings the American, who says that this break was particularly hard for her. “They say that everything that is right, ends well, but I go through a new hell / Every time you cross my mind.”

During the visit to Saturday Night Live, Taylor has not been alone. Her best friend, Selena Gomez, came to the first performance of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ to support her. This can be seen in a video that has been uploaded on TikTok.

📹 | Taylor and her bestie Selena Gomez tonight on SNL ✨ pic.twitter.com/rzZX8GpSH0 – Taylor Swift México (@ tayswiftmex_2) November 14, 2021

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ is already breaking records. The first has been by obtaining more than 90.8 million views on its launch day. The previous record was held by the album ‘Folklore’, which was released in 2020 and garnered 78.7 streams in a single day. The second record she has broken was for the most-viewed woman in a single day in Spotify history, with 122.9 million views on Friday.



