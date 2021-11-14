Taylor Swift Launches All To Well Dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal; we tell you

Taylor Swift comes with everything with this reissue of Red (Taylor’s Version), you know because of the problems she had against Scooter Braun and the rights to her music, but this has allowed the singer to release music that had been powdered and makes us enjoy with videos like the one you just released … yes we are talking about All To Well, the song dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal and you’ll end up hating him.

All To Well It was a song that was initially on Net, one of the most famous albums of the singer and that is now relaunching; however, this was never a single, so now as we rereleased this album we had the opportunity to see a short 15 minute film that explores her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The video starring Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) lasts approximately 15 minutes and a few minutes after it was released it reached millions of reproductions and even on social networks there was talk of the video, so much so that even O’Brien changed his username on Twitter.

And well, maybe even here you wonder what Jake Gyllenhaal has to do with all this mess, because remember that the singer has dedicated several of her songs to her ex-partners, one of them the actor who played Mystery, but if you don’t know What’s up, here I tell you everything.

She 21 and He 29: The Beginning of the Relationship Between Swift and Gyllenhaal

According to US Today, the duo initially sparked romance rumors after they they attended together Saturday night Live in October 2010 for support presenter Emma Stone . Shortly after their night together, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where dodged questions about the star of Nightcrawler , saying, “I’m always optimistic about love.”

A month later, the couple went for a walk in New York City. while visiting his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, for Thanksgiving. In December 2020, the star of Crazy heart told Us Weekly that It was “great” to have Swift for dinner.

When Swift and the Tony winner retired before January 2011, a source told US Weekly that “Jake just told him it wasn’t working. Taylor is really upset and hurt. She really feels burned by him. “

And the red scarf?

The original version of Red was released in 2012. At the time, the swifties were convinced that the songs were about the star of Nocturnal Animals, specifically All Too Well, as Swift sings about a road trip to upstate New York and the loss of a scarf.

“I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still have it in your drawer even now,” read the lyrics, which some linked to the accessory he wore while with Jake on Thanksgiving in 2010.

Swift also included the lyrics, “Now you mail my stuff And I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf of that first week / why reminds you of innocence and it smells like me“.

Over the years, Jake Gyllenhaal has been photographed with a scarf that looks identical to Swift’s .

Taylor Swift throws All To Well

A few days ago, Taylor Swift said All To Well would be released in a 10-minute version, and later announced a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien to accompany it.

Some fans were quick to point out that the star’s ages of Stranger things and of Teen wolf They align with how old Swift and Jake were during their relationship.

In November 2021, Swift released the full 10-minute version of her iconic break-up anthem. All Too Well, which includes more details than ever about her split from Gyllenhaal.

“They say everything is fine, it ends well / But I’m in a new hell every time you betray me / You said if we had been closer in age it might have been fine / And that made me want to die,” she sings.

Later, she confirms that the romance lasted only a few months, saying, “And I was thinking while driving / At any moment, he’ll say it’s love / You never called him what he was / Until we were dead and went and buried / Check pulse and come back / Swearing it’s the same / After three months in the grave. “

It even refers to an “anonymous actress” who found her crying at a party, and fans were convinced it was Jennifer Aniston, who allegedly offered Swift dating advice in 2011.

bgpa