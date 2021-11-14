Taylena? Taylor Swift makes a TikTok with Selena Gomez and netizens go crazy

The singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have maintained a friendship since 2008, after the recent premiere of “All too well”, The singer has shared a video with Selena that drove her fans crazy.

It might interest you: ‘Single and without pregnancies’; They criticize the requirements of a beauty pageant in Zacatecas

The video does not propose any musical collaboration, it is rather a comic audio where Taylor is heard calling Gómez “best friend”.

“Oh no, my best friend is a bad bitch,” Taylor Swift is seen saying before focusing on Selena, who mimics a high-pitched laugh.

The duo has always shown their friendship and camaraderie in each of the controversies in which they have been involved, and this time it was Gomez who attended Saturday Night Live, where Taylor was a guest artist for the fifth time.

@Taylor Swift OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok ♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b – Luke Franchina

The video recorded by Swift has already gone viral and Internet users have not stopped demanding a collaboration and rejoicing because “Taylena” makes a new appearance on social networks.

It might interest you: MTV EMA 2021: Schedules, channels and all the details

The under 30 second video already has over 10 million likes and over 111,000 comments.

The last time a photo of the 2 singers was seen together was on Selena’s Instagram in March of this year, where in the company of her kitten she wrote “missing this one a bit.”

Selena has not spoken in the video posted.

GR

Related