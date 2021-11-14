Tata Martino justifies the defeat against the United States

The Mexican National Team lost 2-0 to their counterpart in the United States, now they will face Canada in Edmonton.

Gerardo Martino, coach of the The Mexican Futbol selection, spoke about the points to improve on the part of his team after the 2-0 loss by scoreboard against the United States in Cincinnati, with this they link their third consecutive fall in official husband before the most hated rival of Concacaf.

“In general, the game was quite even, it could have felt bewilderment after the United States goal, it seems to me that the game was favorable at times for them,” he said.

Gerardo Martino

, after the exclusive match with Carlos Guerrero for TV Azteca Deportes.

Schedule and where to watch Canada vs Mexico

The Mexican team He will visit his Canadian counterpart in Edmonton, in a game that you can enjoy this Tuesday, November 16 at 7:50 pm

aztecadeportes.com

and Official APP of TV Azteca Deportes with the best commentators in the country, Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos, Zague, Inés Sainz, Carlos Guerrero and David Medrano.