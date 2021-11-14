Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more return for a quarter of The Expendables

“We are delighted to partner with our friends at Millennium Media for the next installment of the ‘Expendables franchise,” he said. Jason constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “It’s so much fun bringing these stars together in a no-holds-barred action movie. The new movie will raise the stakes and be the biggest and most badass adventure yet. “

Jeffrey Greenstein, President of Millennium Media, adds: “The Expendables are back and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed movie to the big screen with Lionsgate, which has been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it cool and fun we’ve added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed. “

Stallone, who directed the first two installments of “The Expendables”, a couple of weeks ago I anticipated the news of this quarter from your social networks.

Previous films featured cameos from Mickey rourke, Bruce Willis and Arnold schwarzenegger. They have also participated in the saga Chuck Norris, Terry crews, Liam Hemsworth, Jean Claude Van Damme, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley snipes and Kelsey Grammer.

Paying homage to the top-grossing action films of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the three films have collectively generated more than $ 800 million at the global box office.