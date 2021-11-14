Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro Prove Their “Rivalry” in This Must-See HBO Max Movie

The “rivalry” between Sylvester Stallone and Robert From Niro It could only be solved inside a ring, something that both actors knew and had to do in a film that both starred in 2013, a film that is only available on the platform of HBO Max and what you should see.

Reckoning (Grudge Match) was the film directed by Peter segal, who was in charge of these two movie legends and gave life to a dramatic comedy that had a budget of 40 million dollars and that obtained mixed opinions on the part of the cinema critics.

It should be remembered that both actors, Sylvester Stallone and Robert From Niro they starred in movies in which their characters were boxers, Rocky Balboa and Jake LaMotta, respectively, roles for which they were nominated for a Oscar and what won From Niro for his work in bull Wild.

What is it about?

In their prime, Pittsburgh boxers Henry “Razor” Sharp (Sylvester Stallone) and Billy “The Kid” McDonnen (Robert From Niro) become rivals after two fights, of which they both win one, but when the rematch was to be held, Razor announces his retirement without explanation, infuriating Kid.

Years later, Razor is short on money and works in a shipyard, when he is visited by promoter Dante Slate, Jr. (Kevin Hart), who requires your help to develop a boxing video game, something that he is almost forced to accept to receive 15 thousand dollars to take care of his former coach Lightning Conlon (Alan Arkin) and pay your past due bills.

In the recording studio, Razor is surprised and mocked by Kid, who was also invited. The two fight and damage the studio before being arrested. Videos of the showdown are uploaded to YouTube and go viral, giving Slate the idea to stage one last showdown between Razor and Kid.

Razor asks old Trainer Lightning to get him in shape, while Kid gets ridiculed about the fight and his age, so he is rejected from his old gym where he trained.

The old boxers will manage to get in shape, while promoter Dante Slate will use any pretext to make the fight go viral for more money. While for Razor and Kid it will represent the outcome of their enmity that emerged 30 years ago.

The film received mixed reviews, even though the story well portrays the personality and motives of each of the characters to face off once more. While Stallone and From Niro They were criticized for wanting to abuse their past performances that at some point gave them worldwide recognition.

On the other hand, 80 percent of the users of Google they like me Reckoning (Grudge Match), who described it as fun, entertaining and a good pretext to see once again these two movie legends in the center of the ring.

At the time of filming this movie, Stallone he was 67 years old, while From Niro He was already 70 years old, so both histrions had to follow a strict routine to get in shape and not look so bad when taking off their robes in the ring.

If you are a fan of these two actors, you should not miss the opportunity to see this entertaining and funny movie that is available in the catalog of HBO Max.