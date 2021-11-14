Summary of the game Mexico vs Brazil (2-1). Revelations Cup

Editorial Mediotiempo

The U-20 Mexican National Team assumed the leadership of the Revelations Cup from the hand of Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Arsenal player of the Premier League, who with a header made it 2-1 before Brazil in a lively match held at the Miguel Alemán Stadium in Celaya.

Flores appeared at minute 64 from behind the defenders to win their position and finish at ease to incline a hot match that even ended with shoving given that growing rivalry that there is between Mexicans and Brazilians in inferiors.

El Tri sought to impose conditions from the first minutes and even Flores had an interesting option at minute 12, but he ended up sending his shot over the goal; It was a difficult game for him, although it was also difficult for a team that still lacks cohesion.

Back and forth constant

The first goal came at minute 32, via Jonathan Pérez, who managed to cross the ball in a good way. Mexico looked good for 45 minutes, but in the second half the visitors reacted and complicated the game.

Brazil managed to even the match just three minutes after the match restarted thanks to werton, who found a rebound inside the area after a Chilean who shook the crossbar.

How is the group going?

The Tricolor drew 0-0 against Colombia in its first game, but the victory against Brazil helped it take the lead, as the coffee growers and the United States equalized 1-1.