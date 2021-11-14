summary and video of the goals

With goals from Mbappé (4), Benzemá (2), Rabiot and Griezmann, Les Blues go to Qatar 2022.

By: TUDN and EFE NOV. 13. 2021

France qualified this Saturday to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after beating 8-0 to Kazakhstan on the penultimate day of UEFA qualifiers disputed in the Princes Park; Mbappe scored four goals, Benzema two and Rabiot and Griezmann one.

Karim Benzema, to passes from Theo Hernández (author of two assists) and from himself Mbappe, enlarged the French banquet with two other targets in the second act.

The forward of the Real Madrid, considered one of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or, already has 35 goals with the gala shirt, the last eight achieved since he returned to the national team last June. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann (criminal) closed the account.

BENZEMA OVERCOMES TREZEGUET AND SUM FOR THE GOLDEN BALL

Benzema the feast was invited with two goals from the area mouse, one from Theo Hernández (minute 55) and another from Mbappe (59). The tip of the Real MadridIn his 93rd international game, he became the fifth historic scorer for Les Bleus (35). This time he overtook David Trezeguet (34).

The number 19 of the selection left in the 70 acclaimed by the fans trusting that his two goals will serve to boost his career for the Golden Ball.

Rabiot, heading a corner, Griezmann from eleven meters and Mbappe again they put the icing on the eight that he made France to the Kazakhs.