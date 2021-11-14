Steelers lose Ben Roethlisberger for Week 10

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback for the

Pittsburgh steelers

, was sent to the reserve list / COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the team reported Saturday.

With Roethlisberger out, the reserve is expected Mason Rudolph have his first game as a starter this season.



Roethlisberger recently said during an interview that is vaccinated, which means that he may be able to return for next Sunday night’s game against Los Angeles Chargers.

What are the NFL’s COVID protocols?

According to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, a vaccinated player must give two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic to be able to return. If you have symptoms, vaccinated players can return after 10 days maximum.

Roethlisberger is the first Steelers player to be included on the reserve / COVID-19 list this season.

A year ago, Roethlisberger landed on the list as a close contact from tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive, but the quarterback didn’t miss a single football game.

Mason Rudolpoh’s career

Mason Rudolph, who would be scheduled to start in Roethlisberger’s place, last played in the Week 17 of the 2020 season.

He was also a starter in eight games during the 2019 season after Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury.

In his professional career, Rudolph has launched 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and has been captured 16 times.

With ‘Big Ben’ Roethlisberger listed for the COVID-19 virus, the former first-round recruit Dwayne haskins, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason, will be active for the first time this season.