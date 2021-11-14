Sofía Vergara becomes a drug trafficker – Para Ti Magazine

The production consists of six parts and has been created by Ingrid escajeda, who is already part of the team of successful series such as ‘Empire’ and ‘Justified’.

The project ‘Griselda’ will tell the life of Griselda White, one of the best known drug traffickers of all time. The woman, who will be played by Sofia VergaraShe was a devoted mother, but also a lethal mixture of charm and ruthlessness that allowed her to run her family and her businesses and be known as “the black widow.”

Ingrid escajeda He will write the script, in addition to being part of the production team and being the showrunner of the series. Producers will also include Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard.

Vergara, which will also act as producer, has stated:

“Griselda Blanco was an incredible character whose ruthless and ingenious tactics allowed her to lead a billion dollar empire. years before the more notorious male criminals we know so much about. We are delighted to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrew and Netflix to bring this story about his life to the screen. “

Newman added:

“The project has fascinated Sofía and I for years and we are grateful that she and her LatinWe partners have chosen us to help tell that story.. Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion, coupled with a fantastic story created by Doug and Ingrid, and with the incredible Andrés Baiz directing, means we have a really exciting series to share with viewers. “