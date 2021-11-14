Smash Bros. director Sakurai free time: ride a horse and buy an Xbox Series X – Nintenderos

An interesting message comes back to us related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In the tweet that we leave you below, we can see what its director is doing now that the title has already received all its additional content. First of all, he has published a picture riding a horse, attaching the message “Horses are good”:

お 馬 は よ い ね ー pic.twitter.com/zCCs2yPMaK – 桜 井 政 博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) November 13, 2021

On the other hand also has shown the Xbox Series X which was just bought, mentioning in the tweet “A year after its release, I finally bought it…! It may be because of the coronavirus, but it will continue to be difficult to get video game consoles. Even the Xbox account has responded wishing him a good time:

Hope you and Fukura have fun, Mr. Sakurai! 💚 – Xbox (@Xbox) November 14, 2021

Many fans have wished you to take advantage of this free time that you now have and enjoy it to the fullest, and we want to join them too. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of Smash Bros. at this link.

