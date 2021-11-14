Simple trick to read deleted messages from WhatsApp Web

If a friend, family member or classmate or job send you a message by WhatsApp Web and immediately deletes it without giving you the opportunity to read it the curiosity to access that information can lead you to become frustrated when the topic being discussed is important or has special interest for you and now you do not know what they had told you and then they repented.

When the information that was deleted from the chat is especially relevant for you, it is possible to access the deleted messages in the computer version of this instant messaging application and recover those messages.

This is a trick that is only available for computers or laptops, as it requires you to do it from the digital platform accessed through your browser from Internet, to which you must install a extension.

By using WhatsApp Web with the Google Chrome browser you have access to this function to restore deleted messages. (Pixabay)



By the way, it is necessary that the browser be Google Chrome and enter the store Chrome Web Store to safely download the extension WA Web Plus directly and without risks to install it on your computer.

Another requirement is that you are not a beta user, because in these cases in which you use the functions recently developed by the company and that have not been officially presented to the general public, it will not be compatible with the trick that we propose.

To find out if you are using this version you should check when you are linking your device with the main account of WhatsApp you will see at the top next to your profile image the legend Beta.

Get your messages back

When you have installed the extension to your browser you must click on the small puzzle icon that displays the extensions panel that you will find between the address bar and your Google profile photo.

There select the newly installed extension and click on the three vertical dots that appear next to its name to see more options and click on Pin up.

With this, an icon of a green cross within a circle will appear on the right side that represents WA Web Plus and constitutes a shortcut to enter.

When you get to this point, go to WhatsApp Web as usual and then press the icon that appeared at the top of the browser and a larger menu will be displayed, where you will look for the option to Restore Deleted Messages.

Finally, you can see those messages that the other person deletes, and you can verify that it works by asking a contact to send you a message and delete it to do the test.

In that chat you will see a new button in the form of a garbage container and an arrow that you will press to recover the messages that were deleted.

