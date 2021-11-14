Shelters Against the Apocalypse | The mail

The film was titled ‘2012’ and was based on the Mayan prediction that the world, at least as we know it, was destined to disappear that year, between tsunamis capable of overwhelming the Himalayas and earthquakes that engulfed entire cities. After the date, there are people among us who prepare for that apocalyptic scenario. Without going any further, the electricity blackout alert launched by Austria has sown in recent weeks the concern of some, fearful that computers, ATMs, internet and other services will stop working, plunging our society into chaos. Red Eléctrica did not take long to come to the fore, ruling out that it would go to those extremes. However, between one announcement and the other, chains such as Leroy Merlin found an increase in the sales of generator sets of 87% compared to the previous week and 88% compared to the same period in 2020. Candles, burners and gas stoves also they have become successful products.

The pandemic has increased the desire for security and those who consider it necessary to protect themselves from hostile scenarios do not limit themselves to storing tin cans in the cupboard. There are even those who build state-of-the-art shelters underground, equipped with radioactive filters in anticipation of a nuclear catastrophe; or to block out viruses, bacteria and fungi. Of course, say goodbye to knowing how many there are or where they are, because if something characterizes these apostles of the ‘day after’ it is the confidentiality contracts that they sign with the builders.

«We developed a prefabricated bunker for € 100,000 for 5 people. I send it to you by ship wherever you want »

Alfredo Munoz Abiboo studio

Nor in the United States, the epicenter of a practice that became popular in the heat of the Cold War and from which much of the ‘survival’ literature draws. There are, however, estimates that speak of 3% of ‘preppers’ among the population, the term used in English to describe those people who believe that they will suffer a peremptory contingency throughout their lives, and are actively prepared for it. These are generally private individuals, although it is also possible to find companies that offer ’emergency rooms’ with access to communal areas.

Alfredo Muñoz is the founder of Abiboo Studio, a firm with branches in the US, Spain or India specializing in architectural designs (including space) and industrial design, and spearheading the construction of bunkers. Or as he calls them, “DBX, structures conceived for extreme environments that make survival difficult, but located in places that we would not normally define that way.”

But what prompts someone to seek refuge underground? Security, undoubtedly, either in the face of natural phenomena such as hurricanes or floods, or to face disasters behind which the hand of man hides, such as wars, biological leaks or polluting episodes such as nuclear radiation.

“People interested in an emergency shelter are those who want to have a survival ‘plan b’ in case the improbable ends up happening,” explains Muñoz from his Miami office.

Witness to this unusual interest is also Francisco Márquez Romero, architect of Underground Buildings, a company based in Huelva where, as a result of the pandemic, its activity has soared “by 200% in the last year and a half.” The builder, who started working on oil rigs, detected four years ago that there was a demand and went headlong to meet it. In this time it has built “fifty” bunkers, “especially in Galicia and Asturias, Barcelona and Madrid”, although it has already begun to receive calls “from people from Canada or Germany.”

«The covid has tripled the work. I have built about 50 shelters and I have a project with a swimming pool »

Francisco Marquez Romero Underground Buildings

A bunker is much more than an armored box with shelves crammed with provisions. The firms consulted for the preparation of this report speak of air purification systems, accumulation of drinking water, power generation, security systems against intruders, home automation or access to the Internet via satellite, Muñoz details. And what about the amenities? “The ones you want and can pay for,” Márquez says emphatically. I install the modules and the customer equips them at will. Two bathrooms, a sauna, a space for sports … I even have a project with a swimming pool, ”he says proudly.

Self-sufficient



They also function as prefabricated hydroponic farms, supplying organic food to their inhabitants, both in extreme situations and in normal contexts. “The capacity of bunkers to be self-sufficient for months without the need for access to the water, sanitation, or energy network, also makes them interesting for second homes in remote locations,” says Alfredo Muñoz. “Being able to offer at least three months of complete autonomy is essential,” warns Muñoz. They guarantee twelve.

But people are not moles, and the physiological and emotional challenges derived from living long periods in a bunker are as complex as those of a technical nature. In this sense, there are two challenges these constructions must face: on the one hand, the lack of relationship with nature and natural light; on the other, the inability to access perishable foods, such as vegetables. DBX solves both problems by making a hydroponic greenhouse the center of life inside the bunker, much like the gardens that ancient Romans cultivated in their patios. “Always guaranteeing physiological well-being during periods of isolation under stress.”

Due to its modular condition, the size can vary (and therefore the budget). Abiboo offers solutions of 350 m2, susceptible to expand as much as necessary to meet the needs. Their engineers have built them 1,200 m2 and have spaces for entertainment, sports, cultivation, protection … even with a small infirmary. Prices? Consulted sources calculate that it can be 1.5 times more expensive than a high standing home in the same area. Here are some examples. In Underground Buildings, the catalog of structures ranges from spaces of 4×4 meters and 3.5 in height for 45,000 euros, to the commission made by a commune: 400 square meters, capacity for 35-50 members and a budget of around 1, 5 million euros.

In Abiboo, for its part, they are developing with a leading European Spanish manufacturer in the stainless steel boilermaking sector, a completely prefabricated prototype, the Mini-Bunker DBX2, with capacity for up to 5 people. “The objective is to provide an affordable answer to anyone who wants to have one of these shelters, but does not want to spend more than 100,000 euros,” he says. And he adds next line that “it can be transported anywhere in the world, since it fits inside a sea container.”

That is if you are looking for something relatively affordable, because if what you have in mind is luxury, Muñoz has built in South Carolina (USA) a bunker with a hydroponic garden that acts as an underground greenhouse: 120 square meters that dispense with pesticides and illuminated 24 hours a day with purple LEDs. An airtight cabin located at the entrance of the house has an air shower and a wet one with sterilizers, which act as a sanitary barrier and minimize the risk of contamination in the house.

Against radiation



It is not necessary for a bunker to be buried, unless one is very jealous of his privacy or wants to shield himself against nuclear radiation, in which case 5 meters is enough to provide the necessary protection against this apocalyptic scenario, experts point out. Surface construction is cheaper.

There is no doubt that in recent years the demand for shelters is increasing considerably, although it varies greatly from country to country. Korea, the Middle East, the former Soviet Union … There is an underlying culture conducive to bunkers in the United States. During the Cold War many were created to house thousands of people in the event of a nuclear attack. New York, for example, has thousands of old bomb shelters throughout the city built in the 1960s, when Khrushchev threatened from Cuba with his nuclear missiles. They were a waste of resources and are currently not in use. In Western Europe, by contrast, the idea of ​​preparing for a possible cataclysm is associated with conspiracy theories and paranoia.

“From the information we have today – Alfredo Muñoz abounds – the country with the largest number of bunkers is New Zealand, where great fortunes of the Silicon Valley technology sector, such as Peter Thiel, have built emergency shelters. There is also unchecked information that celebrities like Bill Gates, Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian, Steve Huffman or Shaquille O’Neal also have their own nest underground.