Sharon Stone is applauded for questioning why Meryl Streep is considered the best actress in the world

Sharon Stone is being applauded after her resurgent candid comments about Meryl Streep sparked reactions online.

A Stone fan shared an excerpt from an interview published last month after noticing that it was Streep’s birthday.

The interviewer of Everything Zoomer I was talking to Stone before the publication of his memoirs The Beauty of Living Twice, and asked him what it had been like to “finally” work with Streep on the Steven Soderbergh movie The Laundromat .

“I like the way you put it, that I was finally able to work with Meryl Streep,” Stone replied. “You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone,’ or we finally got to work together.”

Then he went deeper into the subject and added: “It’s because his life was always like this, there is a certain expectation, like, ‘everyone wants to work with Meryl.’ I wonder if she likes that. “

Stone, who claimed that she is so much better when it comes to playing a “villain,” broke down a list of actors who are “equally talented” as Streep.

“The industry was established in such a way that we would all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl got to be the good guy. And everyone should compete against Meryl. I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses like Meryl Streep. “

He added that “all the iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women.”

She named Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Judy Davis, Olivia Colman, and Kate Winslet as actresses who deserve as much recognition as Streep.

Stone, referring to her previous credits, said she believes Streep herself would admit that she “wouldn’t be good at it. Basic Instincts or in casino“.

The Twitter post went viral, with many praising Stone for saying what they think many other Hollywood stars would be too scared to admit.

“I love Meryl Streep and I can also understand what Sharon Stone is saying,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Meryl Streep could not have done Basic Instinct but Sharon Stone could have done Mamma mia“.

One person acknowledged that while Streep “is a near-perfect actress,” there are many others, including Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Rooney Mara, Kerry Washington, and Regina King, who “are just as great on their best day.” .

They concluded: “Sharon Stone is absolutely right.”

Another social media user added, “I love Meryl Streep and I think she’s a phenomenal actress, but Sharon Stone is right!”

