Several Xbox 360 games are updated by surprise and nobody knows why

Over the past few days we’ve been telling you about various moves Xbox is making behind the scenes. Various sources believe that the company prepares announcements related to backward compatibility in the coming days, as its 20th anniversary is very close.

The community is more and more convinced that there will be some surprise announcements. The reason? Several Xbox 360 games received updates this week and the company has not said anything about it.

There are those who believe that these are simple maintenance adjustments, but there are also players who are already waiting for an announcement related to old games in the framework of the 20 years of Xbox.

Xbox 360 games get mysterious update

Users of the Xbox ecosystem have shared in the last hours several images that show lists of Xbox 360 games. This since the titles received updates almost simultaneously.

Among the games are several installments of Gears of war, Dead space, Sonic, Fallout, as well as Alan Wake, Darksiders, fable, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Kameo, among others. It is said that it could be a general maintenance, but there are those who expect a surprise.

Players think this move is related to upcoming backward compatible releases or Xbox Cloud Gaming related news. Remember that the cloud service already allows you to enjoy Xbox and Xbox 360 games.

Despite this, we recommend that you keep your expectations low, because for now Xbox has not hinted at any kind of official announcement. The best thing is to wait for the anniversary event, which will take place on November 15 at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time.

