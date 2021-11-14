Santiago Solari receives the most anticipated news in Club América for the Liguilla

Santiago Solari surprised Club América fans by receiving shocking news for the Liguilla.

November 13, 2021 · 14:36 ​​hs

Club América awaits the return of the players from their international obligations in the Qatar 2021 Qualifiers, but Santiago Solari has good news for the start of the Liguilla.

The Argentine strategist managed to classify the Azulcrema entity to the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande in the first place, although with certain doubts about the physical condition of the footballers and collective performance.

Faced with this situation, and before the imminent return of Nicolás Castillo for a hypothetical semifinal in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, the former Real Madrid coach ended up receiving surprising news for the squad.

Already recovered from his injury, Mauro Lainez will once again be part of the call with the institution of Coapa in the face of the following commitments for the local tournament pending the definition of the Repechage.

For his part, Lainez played 13 games in the Regular Phase before suffering a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of the left thigh and managed to score a goal to gain the confidence of the Argentine strategist.

Looking ahead to the next commitments in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Club América will wait patiently in the quarterfinals together with Tigres UANL, Atlas FC and Club León while the playoff matches are defined.