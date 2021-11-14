San Luis was about to be Club de Cuervos, but this prevented it

Editorial Mediotiempo

Last summer one of the most talked about rumors in Mexican soccer was the possible sale of Atlético de San Luis to a group of investors headed by the son of publicist Carlos Alazraki, this in order to give life in the Maximum Circuit to the Ravens Club, the main team in a series of Netflix.

However, this sale could not be finalized and was David medrano, commentator for TV Azteca, who was in charge of publicizing the reasons why the sale and purchase did not take place of the Potosí team, which was already nothing to be consumed at the time.

“The San Luis was already sold, remember that since the last tournament its sale to a group of businessmen was finalized Texans and the son of businessman Alazraki, to create the concept of the Ravens Club.

“But when the group of businessmen began to look around the state, about what support from local businessmen and the government were they going to count on, they (the buyers) realized that there was no nothing, it was just putting and putting and nothing of receiving something, “the statement explained in a live on Facebook.

Even, Medrano explained that a few weeks before the Opening 2021, those interested in acquiring the Athletic San Luis they backed out and from Spain had to arrive the support of Atlético de Madrid to support the Potosinos.

But it’s still for sale …

David medrano explained that the current owners of the Athletic of San Luis they still have the club for sale, although at the moment an interested party has not come out to acquire it.