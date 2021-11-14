Samara Weaving’s drastic tweaks for ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ that made her go unrecognized

Samara weaving is one of the protagonists of the new thriller series from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’, David E. Kelly.

On ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ a group of people with problems in their lives are captained (or manipulated) by a haunting Nicole Kidman which is intended to help them radically change their lives and “heal” with unconventional means.

While each chapter increases a little more the tension between the guests of this wellness center, one of the topics that are being discussed the most is how different Samara Weaving appears, What has been done to the face?

Samara Weaving’s facial touch-ups in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Sam Weaving is a rising star who has already dazzled with his roles in ‘Wedding Night’, ‘Three advertisements on the outskirts’ or ‘The Babysitter’.

However, in her role as Jessica in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ to many It has been difficult for them to recognize it because of how different his face is, including his own co-stars. And it is that Weaving plays a young woman influencer with dysmorphia and with disorders derived from living with the pressure of social networks.

The actress herself has said that, for transform physicallye in his character, he had to go through a long process of retouching.

“On the first day of shooting, when we did the camera tests, I had a lot fake bronzer and really long nails. I had about threads pulling my face to have that facelift look, and false teeth. And the makeup team did an amazing job in giving my lips that puffy look, “reveals to Digital Spy.

After this radical change, Sam says: “Nobody recognized me. My mobile was not unlocking with my face. Regina Hall didn’t know me at all. He was like, ‘Who is that?’ “He says.

“Everyone’s reactions and his behavior changed based on my appearance, even though they knew I wasn’t Jessica. That definitely helped me, because it was very interesting to see how other people perceived it and to use that, it was like in a shop window, “adds the actress.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ airs on Prime Video with a new episode every week.

