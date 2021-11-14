Salma Hayek will have her star on the Walk of Fame

The Angels – Salma Hayek will discover her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next Friday, November 19. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is responsible for the tributes on the Walk of Fame, has indicated this week in a statement that the Mexican actress will be accompanied at this ceremony by actor Adam Sandler and by filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Salma Hayek worked with Sandler on the comedies Big kids (2010) and Big boys 2 (2013), while with Zhao –winner of the Oscar Award for best film and best director for Nomadland (2020) – the blockbuster has just premiered Eternals (2021).

Nominated for Best Actress Statuette for Frida and considered in Hollywood as one of its most important Latin stars, Salma Hayek’s career as an interpreter also includes the films Desperate (nineteen ninety five), Open till dawn (nineteen ninety six), Wild wild west (1999) and Beatriz at Dinner (2017).

In 2021 it has been especially active. On Eternals, Marvel’s great bet for this year, was part of a spectacular cast made up of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry. It also has pending release at the end of November The Gucci house, an ambitious Ridley Scott film where he shares credits with stars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

In 2021 it has also presented Happiness, a curious mix of drama and science fiction that he led alongside Owen Wilson, and the hooligan comedy The other bodyguard 2, where she was accompanied by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Outside of acting, Hayek has tried her luck as a producer on television series such as Ugly Betty (2006-2010) or Monarch (2019-2021).