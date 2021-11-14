Salma Hayek is going to party with Angelina Jolie and we want to be her friends. | AP Agency

Salma Hayek She is going to party with Angelina Jolie and we want to be her friends, as she has confirmed again that women with strong friends are the happiest and that not everything is family and work.

In addition to her talent, her curves and her charm, Salma Hayek He has been known in the film industry for the way he infects everyone with what the good life is, because he does not skimp on attention by showing the best of Mexicans.

The star of “Eternals“,”Desperate” and “Frida”, She moved the world by talking about what it had been like for her to become a super heroine and represent Latinos on the big screen, but it was also in this film that she has formed one of the most beautiful and charming friendships, we talk about her relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Although, Salma Hayek had already demonstrated the great chemistry with the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, showing off on her birthday after Angie stuck her head in the cake, promoting Eternals the shown more of this curious friendship.

In one of his most recent posts, Salma Hayek appears to party next to Angelina Jolie, Samuel L. Jackson and film director Chloé Zao. The experience of the Mexican actress has been a great support for Jolie, who returns to the cinema with force after the controversy of her marriage and divorce with Brad Pitt, including the trial for the custody of her children.

Although red carpets are usually the place where the world’s most beloved couples parade, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie has made it a place for the greatest love of all, since in several of them they have appeared not with a partner but with their children.

Salma Hayek from goddess to villain in House of Gucci

Eternal has little in theaters and Salma Hayek is already promoting his other new tape, House of gucci, where she will be a great ally of the protagonist of the story, a role played by another titan of the industry, Lady Gaga.

This week we were able to see Salma Hayek alongside Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver at the film’s premiere in London, where Salma also has a supposedly haunted house.

With a beautiful golden dress that highlighted her charms, Salma Hayek He shone alongside his teammates and presented with emotion this character who seems to be one of the funniest and most enigmatic of his career.

For now, Salma Hayek enjoy her new film projects while continuing to empower women by reminding us of the importance of believing in ourselves, loving what we do, and having strong friends to inspire us.