Salma Hayek already has a date to unveil her star on the Walk of Fame

Salma Hayek will unveil her star on the Walk of Fame next week (Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

Salma Hayek He already has a date to unveil his star in the Hall of Fame from Hollywood, which was approved last June.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce this Friday, the Veracruz woman will have to go to the Walk of famand to unveil his own prize for his career in Mexican and American cinema next November 19th.

The agency EFE informed that accompanying her in the important ceremony will be the actor Adam Sandler, with whom he worked in They are like children and They are like children 2. The Chinese filmmaker is also invited Chloé zhao, with whom he recently worked on the latest Marvel movie, Eternals, and that it is an Oscar winner for the best direction and best film with Nomadland in 2020.

Salma is currently in one of the best moments of her career internationally, because she not only became a superhero in Marvel to Eternals, is also part of the cast of the new film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, House of gucci.

Salma Hayek is part of the main cast of “House of Gucci” alongside Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga (Photo: Reuters / Henry Nicholls)

Hayek is considered one of the most important Latina actresses in cinema due to her leading role in films such as Frida, Hard to kill 2 or The Adventures of Jim West, to mention a few.

On June 17, the Veracruz woman was notified about obtaining her star on the Walk of Fame and announced it through Instagram with a publication in which she denoted her surprise with a photo of her youth. Salma thanked the support received by her fans to reach this achievement.

“Today I am combining an image #tbt with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I’ve been given the star on the Walk of Fame from Hollywood! A few minutes ago. Thanks to the fans for their support throughout the years, ”wrote the actress.

Salma Hayek shared the news through Instagram (Photo: Instagram / @salmahayek)

Get this important recognition is not easy, since the trajectory of the artists who seek to have their names embedded in the streets of Hollywood, have to go through a long process of analysis and acceptance of the request.

The Hollywwood Chamber of Commerce, in charge of the stars of the walk, receives each year about 300 requests of artists to obtain a star, although they can also be nominated by a fan or sponsor. However, only 25 of the celebrities are taken into account by the Selection Committee of the Walk of Fame, which is in charge of meeting every June to review the profile of the candidates.

After being notified that the application with her name was accepted, Salma had to bear the costs for the ceremony of unveiling, creation and maintenance of her star.

The star is only awarded to those artists who can prove that their career has had an important impact on society (Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

And is that the Walk of Fame is preserved by the Hollywood Historic Trust, the institution that charges each celebrity USD 50,000 since before the star of terrazzo and brass be put on the ground. Each year the same amount must also be paid, but usually these expenses are borne by fan clubs, film studios, television stations and other companies in the entertainment industry.

Currently, the Hollywood Boulevard one of the most touristic places in California, United States, because there is the recognition of more than 2,500 celebrities worldwide.

