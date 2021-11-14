Ryan Reynolds tells the truth about his “fight” with Hugh Jackman

Years ago Ryan reynolds and Hugh jackman They seem to be involved in a kind of “fight”. Both actors insulted each other, joked with each other, and even used their characters (Deadpool and Wolverine) to get hints on screen. All this entertainment for the fans had a beginning and, finally, it was revealed by one of the protagonists.

A few days ago, Reynolds participated as a guest on a radio show where he had the opportunity to talk about it and give an explanation about how his war with Jackman began. Apparently it’s all because for the actor who wears the Deadpool costume, the Australian is the “nicest guy in the world” and that makes him very envious and he doesn’t understand it.

The confession was given on the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. When it came to the topic of how his run-ins with Jackman came about, Reynolds did not respond sarcastically as he always does in his interviews, but instead had an honest answer about what prompted this fight with his colleague. He admitted that he teases and annoys him because he actually wants to be like him.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

“You know, Hugh Jackman is… I think I shouldn’t say this, but he… he really does look like a murderer. I mean, he does, but the reality is that he must be the kindest and kindest guy in the world. And that to me. he goes crazy sometimes, “the actor told the show’s hosts.

“Buts? There are no buts. He is the perfect candidate for everything. I would like to be as good a person as he is“Reynolds added. The actor confessed that it is beyond his understanding how, even in extreme moments, his partner does not lose his cool and responds with gratitude.

“I want to believe that at some point, sometimes we hate or lash out at things that we can’t understand. So that’s why I kind of envy and upset Hugh, and maybe because he looks like an athlete on the outside but on the inside he’s like a Sherpa. He’s one of the best guys I know. “

Of course, Both actors are known to be very close friends. When they get out of character and have to be serious, the two of them lean on each other and make it clear. That’s partly what makes the “fight” so much fun for Marvel fans.