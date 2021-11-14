Rihanna to host 2021 Met Gala after party

We are getting closer and closer to the great return of the Met Gala to our screens and although we already know practically every aspect of this new edition, Rihanna She was in charge of revealing a new surprise that she has prepared for us tonight: she will host the after party.

Information about who will be the co-host of the gala with Anna Wintour had already been revealed. The Creative Director of Vogue will be accompanied this 2021 by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. However, we now know that once the ‘official’ activities are over, all attendees will attend an after-party of the MET Gala 2021 in which Rihanna will be the host.

Riri shared a photo of this event invitation on her Stories accompanied by a phrase that makes us believe that he has a surprise planned for tonight: ‘If they had a MET Ball after the party … don’t do it. ‘

In this photograph we can not only confirm that she will be part of this list of guests for this prestigious event but that she will be able to give the evening a unique flavor.

Remember that Rihanna has been a key piece in previous editions of the Met GalaNot only has she participated in eight of these galas, but in 2018 she was an official co-host with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.