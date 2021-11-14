Resignation Shirley Zuluaga, director of the Pilot Public Library

This Saturday was confirmed the departure of the director of the Medellín Pilot Public Library (BPP), Shirley Zuluaga, who was appointed in 2016 by the previous municipal administration.

The outgoing director leaves her post after achieving several achievements, including the process of institutional and structural renewal. Under the leadership of Zuluaga, great challenges were set for the library located in the Carlos E. Restrepo neighborhood: the participatory and concerted construction of the 2018-2024 Strategic Plan.

“Today, after more than 1,300,000 visitors to its physical spaces and almost 90,000 users of its digital services, The Pilot dismisses Shirley, not only with gratitude for her dedication, commitment and tenacity, but also with the commitment to continue the mission of being the space of cultural transformations where each action has an impact and where the big story and the little stories are written every morning, when its doors are reopened ”, said the BPB through of a statement.

During his administration, the adaptation, repowering and reopening of the Central Headquarters building with three levels, an area of ​​7,500 square meters, was advanced. and a refreshing vision of its bibliographic collections, today nurtured with materials that range from comics and illustration, to photography, technology and useful books for the exercise of various and new professions and trades.

To this renovation process, conservation strategies were added for the Tower of Memory, one of the most important heritage spaces in Latin America, where some of the most relevant photographic and documentary collections of the city and the region are kept.