Reese Witherspoon knew the industry would scrap her and built her own empire in Hollywood | TV and Show

Reese witherspoon It measures only 1.56 cm, yet it never goes unnoticed. It’s not her fabulous blonde hair or her stunning beauty.

It is her talent in acting and production that has positioned her as one of the most important women in show business.

Little remains of the perfectionist Tracy Flick or the innocent Annette, because the same industry that raised her wanted to scrap her, but Reese made her master move and got up, when she was no longer an option for young protagonists who play women her age.

A path that other colleagues have followed in an industry that after the #MeToo movement has gradually changed in favor of women, historically displaced by men, who are increasingly taking center stage in the area of ​​production and direction.

Reese Witherspoon, the southerner who took over Hollywood

She told Time that she is very clear that her position was easier than that held by other artists such as Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan, who were considered “bad” by the media, while she enjoyed a “good girl” profile.

Although more than once he yelled at the cameras in despair, he wonders What if the media had decided that I was something else? It would be at a very different point. I would like to say that this has been thanks to my decisions, or what I have chosen in my career, but I think it is quite arbitrary. That’s a bit of shit. “

The path from actress to Hollywood star to business leader for Reese has not been short, considering she has been in this industry for 30 years.

She began her career as a child star who came from New Orleans, the cosmopolitan city in the southern United States, to later take roles that would begin to position her in Hollywood, such as Annette in Cruel Intentions or little Jill, Rachel’s sister in Friends.

But the big step came from a very special attorney, Elle Woods, the character from Legally Blonde who definitely put her on the radar of Hollywood stars. Then, his participation in Walk the Line, together with Joaquin Phoenix, put all his talents to the test, which he showed with great rudeness to play the famous June Carter.

That performance earned her a deserved Oscar that she received in the summer of 2006, with which everything indicated that she would have access to the best roles in the industry, with female protagonists, empowered and above all satisfactory for her as an actress, however, He fought hard for it and couldn’t find it, Time highlighted.

Although the actress did have a nose as a producer, starting work with “Legally Blonde 2” creating her own production company, Pacific Standard Film, the first step to an empire without limits.

Reese, from actress to producer and businesswoman

Everything remains about the sweet and beautiful blonde who paid her tribute to southern life in the United States with Sweet Home Alabama, but over the years it is she who decides the rules of the game and not the directors or producers with whom she worked.

She started working as a producer out of necessity, interesting roles didn’t come to her, so she got them written both for her and for other women who were in her position.

The process was not easy, it started with Legally Blonde 2 and I continue with “Wild”, the film about a woman who walks through the United States while meeting various people on her way who remind her of her life. The film she also starred in garnered two Oscar nominations, one for her for Best Actress and one for Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress, Vogue noted.

He did not achieve the statuette, but he did achieve the demonstration that he had “fingers for the piano” in an industry that never considered women other than to be the star that sold the most tickets or the most publicity. “I remember being on shoots where I was the only woman there. Maybe there was one of them working wardrobe. They were the ones I approached when I was just a child, ”she once commented.

However, that was not his only step, at the same time came the success of “Gone Girl”, the film that starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike and its consolidation with the first season of “Big Little Lies.”

The HBO series achieved great importance in the industry, since it was the first in which the actress reached a salary parity agreement, in the middle of the “Time’s up” movement that began to denounce the abuses that had historically been committed in Hollywood.

Abuses Reese had also been the victim of. “I wish I could tell you that it was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I have had multiple experiences of sexual harassment and assault and I don’t talk about it too often, ”he once said.

The actress said that she was attacked by a director when she was only 16 years old, an incident that was added to that of many other colleagues who revealed their experiences from the Harvey Weinstein scandal that uncovered the abuses that most of the women had suffered in the industry.

From there, he promised to increase the participation of women in his productions, something that was reflected in this HBO series that brought together actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, among other stars.

The series, starring exclusively women, was considered a high-risk product, but the story that told the secret life of rich women in Southern California enchanted and won 4 Golden Globes, 8 Emmy’s and many other awards, proving that Witherspoon he did know how to work to reach the masses.

Something that he undoubtedly repeated again with The Morning Show, the Apple TV series that he starred in and co-produced with Jennifer Aniston and Little Fires Everywhere, another production in which he worked with Kerry Washington, who was also in the executive production of the work.

Hello Sunshine and Reese’s Reading Club

Reese was not only left with the production company that gave him so much success when he began his work in this area, but he was in charge of founding Hello Sunshine, the project that would consolidate its beta of businesswoman and that would give visibility to those women who have not had the impact they deserve.

Hello Sunshine is an audiovisual space focused on telling stories, creating and discovering content, celebrating women as the protagonists, as stated on their website, highlights La Vanguardia.

But how to discover stories? The best place is in the books that come to her Reading Club, where the actress exploits one of her greatest hobbies, which has also turned out to be the goose that lays the golden eggs, since she has discovered the stories that have led her to life. glory through production.

Time highlighted that of the more than 50 works that it has collected, more than 30 have become part of the list of best-selling books of The New York Times, as well as surrender their intellectual property rights for the creation of content, which which has brought authors unthinkable benefits, such as inspiration for fashion series and the commercial scale that that means.

In this way, the actress mixes two alien worlds, but which complement each other when there is a screen ready to tell new stories.

The 2 million dollar society

Despite the fact that a media empire has been built, the actress has not put aside her passion in front of the cameras and with the momentum of the Time’s Up movement she has managed to reduce and even disappear the wage gap that hurt her so many times.

An example is that the actress belongs to the exclusive group of celebrities of the 2 million dollars, that is, they charge this sum for each episode they record.

This is what he achieved with Jennifer Aniston, when they both signed to star in the series they produced, The Morning Show. An unprecedented contract on television, at least for a first season, declared Vanity Fair.

In this way, he joined acting professionals such as Harrison Ford, that she would charge $ 1.2 million for each episode of The Staircase, a series for Netflix or her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington, who are also in this range for each episode of the television series in which they participate.

Thus, female empowerment is reflected in a Hollywood that can no longer discriminate against women with salary gaps who provided better contracts for men, even if they were secondary characters and / or had fewer scenes than their female colleagues. Reese and Aniston have taken advantage of it.

The return of Legally Blonde

Probably the role we most quickly associate with Reese Witherspoon is that of “Elle Woods”, the “silly” blonde who managed with great effort a pass to Harvard and become a successful lawyer, despite the prejudices that were about her because of her hair color, skin and life history.

There are already two installments of this film and a third was always expected that could tell the life of Elle Woods after marriage and it seems that the expectations of the fans could come true.

More than a year ago, in conversation with Jennifer Lopez, Reese revealed that he was really thinking about filming the third part of the comedy saga, which is already a Hollywood cult film, Vanity Fair reported.

Jennifer Lopez pointed out “My children loved it. They were amazed and had a great time. You were really fantastic in that movie. When we finished watching her they told me that they would like to know what was wrong with her character, and I promised them that I would put the continuations for them because if I’m not mistaken there are second and third parts, right? “.

To which Witherspoon replied “Well, there are actually only two films, but I’m thinking a lot that we should start working to shoot a third as soon as possible”.

And that became a reality, as Legally Blonde 3 would be available in May 2022, this time under the script of comedian Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, creator of Parks and Recreation and ‘Brooklyn Nine – Nine,’ Forbes reported.

While it is not yet clear what direction “Elle Woods” will take if it is known that the film will show her in her 40s, so she will be a very different blonde from the one we met in her 20s.

The film will be one of the most anticipated of next year, so you have to cross your fingers so that the pandemic does not generate a delay in production, which will of course be led by Reese Whiterspoon.