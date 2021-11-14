Reese Whiterspoon and her most acclaimed body positive lesson

With the clear idea that women must free ourselves from the aesthetic pressure that we suffer derived from the frustrating beauty canons imposed, at TELVA we are committed to giving visibility to all those who collaborate with their ideas in a cultural change on the visualization of the female body. In this task, we consider essential the collaboration of celebrities, people recognized anywhere in the world whose capacity to influence crosses borders. And although we are almost astonished to read the first sentence of Reese Witherspoon’s post on “tips for having the perfect summer body”, we were clear that his intention was not the same as that of the headlines that are fired at this time.

Reese Witherspoon has scored the most applauded body positive lesson using the same hook that every year tries to convince us that a healthy body is a slim and normative body. The actress has drawn her irony to go for a walk to show off her feminism through a message designed to enhance the self-esteem of all women. Three sentences on Twitter (later turned into three images on an Instagram carousel) give us their keys to achieve the ideal body and, although the key lies in a single piece of advice, the actress makes a staging worth mentioning.

First he announces that he is going to give advice as if it were the world panacea, then he gives it and, for those who do not believe the simplicity of his message, in a third message he confirms that there is nothing more effective than that to have the body. of the summer. Translation:

He could have ended his wry date with an END, but perhaps it was too overemphasized on the idea that has excited hundreds of thousands of people. The actress, who has her own clothing brand, is one of the celebrities most involved in the feminist struggle that seeks toUmbar all those aesthetic cliches about women. At Draper James, her company founded under her grandparents’ name, she aims to bring the Southern American style to all women, with all kinds of bodies, so its size ranges from size XS to size XXL. To show, in addition, the images of the models on your page: of all types of sizes, age and race.

