Reach a temporary agreement and avoid the strike of Kaiser Permanente health workers

Kaiser health workers have been in the front row against Covid-19.

Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions reached a tentative settlement Saturday after more than 30,000 Kaiser Permanente employees threatened to go on strike on monday due to a labor dispute. The agreement has a 4-year contract and covers nearly 50,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare employees in 22 local unions, the company said, adding that a strike has been avoided.

The deal includes salary increases, health and retirement benefits, and bonus opportunities.

Christian Meisner, Kaiser Permanente’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer, called it a “landmark agreement, while Hal Ruddick, executive director of the Alliance of Health Care Unions, said it” will mean that patients will continue to receive the best care, and members of the Alliance will have the best jobs ”.

After fighting the coronavirus pandemic For more than 20 months, union nurses and support staff were demanding higher pay and better working conditions starting Monday.

Registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists and other health professionals were expected to go on strike if no agreement had been reached. The workers planned to strike in Oregon, Washington, California and other states.

The strike was expected to affect 366 Kaiser facilities in Southern California, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Kaiser, an Oakland-based company, had warned its members of a possible service disruption. The company intended to keep hospitals, emergency departments, and urgent care departments open during any union activity, and said in a message to its members that it was coordinating with community hospitals and other necessary clinical providers to help with the needs of patients, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Some appointments, elective surgeries, and procedures, including non-urgent appointments, have already been canceled or rescheduled.

More than 96% of Kaiser Permanente nurses and healthcare workers, who are members of the California United Nurses Associations / Health Professionals Union, voted to authorize a strike last month.

Up to 80,000 healthcare workers belonging to different unions were expected to join in one-day solidarity strikes in unison, starting next week.