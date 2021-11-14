Pumas lost to Puebla and let go of the possibility of qualifying for Liguilla

The possibilities of Cougars to advance to their second Liguilla in the history of the Liga MX Women were reduced to fouls of two days, but their fall to Puebla ended with all hope.

And is that Women’s University fell 0-1 to those of The fringe at Olympic Stadium of Ciudad Universitaria and he let go of the possibility of aspiring to a ticket to the Big Party.

The players of Puebla were inspired and dominated the actions from the first minutes putting a ball in the post after a header from Sweet Martinez.

University managed to withstand the zero and they also had the opportunity to open the scoring at the dawn of the second half with a shot inside the area of Laura Herrera, but the ball barely passed to one side of the goal defended by Brissa rangel.

And the 76 minutes, an error in the auriazul start, allowed Ivonne najar steal the ball and shoot full before the departure of Melany Villeda to score the goal of the victory of the The fringe.

With this result, those of the UNAM they were in tenth position with 18 units and only with the possibility of reaching 21 and with eighth place with 24 points without the possibility of reaching them.

