Portugal vs Serbia (1-2): Goals | Cristiano Ronaldo sent to play-off

In a game full of tension the Selection of Serbia sealed his ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after a dramatic 2-1 victory over the National Team of Portugal, who will have to look for his ticket to the World Cup in the playoffs.

The Portuguese were seconds away from going directly to the worldHowever, in a center already at the end of 90 minutes, the visitors found the goal with which they took the three points and the leadership of Group A of the UEFA qualifiers.

Everything was joy for the locals at the beginning, because Renato sanches He opened the scoring when the clock did not reach minute two. An error in the departure of the Serbian defense, opened the doors for the local team to go ahead on the scoreboard.

It looked like it would be a quiet Sunday for those led by Fernando Santos, but a mistake from the archer Rui Patricio at minute 33 he allowed the Serbs to equalize the score, when Portugal he had controlled the game.

The archer of the Rome could not keep a ball, after a shot from Dusan Tadic. Although he arrived at the appointment to save the ball, it slipped from his hands and embedded itself in his goal.

Balkan return

In the complementary part Serbia he went on the attack in search of the winning goal, while the locals sought to end the duel with counter-attacks, a formula that did not work for him, as they had fewer dangerous arrivals than in the first half.

When the 90 minutes came to the end, in a cross on the right wing of Tadic, the Serbian National Team found the winning goal after an accurate header from Alksandar mitrovic, who entered the change for the second part.

SERBIA ???????? TOOK A TICKET TO TASTING IN PORTUGAL ????????! He beat him 1-2 in Lisbon with a goal from Mitrovic in added time and eradicated the classification. CR7 and company must go to the repechage. Total madness.pic.twitter.com/sr6bKXh9Ih – VarskySports (@VarskySports) November 14, 2021

Although five minutes were added, the time was no longer for the Portuguese, who will have to find their place in the next World Cup in the repechage, an instance in which they are also Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia.