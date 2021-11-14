PHOTOS: Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko makes its closest approach to Earth (and will not come close again for the next 200 years)

The approach took place on November 12 at 0:50 (GMT), when the icy object passed at a distance of 62.8 million kilometers from our planet.

Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko made its closest approach to Earth on Friday and will not approach again for the next 200 years, Live Science reports.

The approach took place on November 12 at 0:50 (GMT), when the object passed at a distance of 62.8 million kilometers from our planet within the orbit of Mars.

According to EarthSky, 67P’s next approach to Earth will occur in 2214, 193 years from now.

This icy comet jumped into the international media arena in 2014, when the European Space Agency’s Rosetta space probe began orbiting it. A distinctive feature of the mission was the delivery of the Philae module to the surface of the object, making Churyumov-Gerasimenko the most studied comet in history.

