PHOTOS: Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko makes its closest approach to Earth (and will not come close again for the next 200 years)

The approach took place on November 12 at 0:50 (GMT), when the icy object passed at a distance of 62.8 million kilometers from our planet.

Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko made its closest approach to Earth on Friday and will not approach again for the next 200 years, Live Science reports.

The approach took place on November 12 at 0:50 (GMT), when the object passed at a distance of 62.8 million kilometers from our planet within the orbit of Mars.

Rosetta s Comet in Gemini: Returning along its 6.4 year orbit, periodic comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko (67P) is caught in this telescopic frame from November 7. Sweeping past background stars in the constellation Gemini the comet’s dusty tail stretches toward the upper right to… pic.twitter.com/7tWRI1zVhk – Monica T. Rodriguez (@ docmon67) November 13, 2021

According to EarthSky, 67P’s next approach to Earth will occur in 2214, 193 years from now.

Comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko from last night. Taken around 12:30 AM AST.Telescope: Stellarvue SV80-A & 0.8x reducerCamera: ZWO ASI183MC-ProMount: Orion Sirius EQ-G20x210 secs pic.twitter.com/9fYy8KjbAF – Ray Neg (@raymnegron) November 13, 2021

This icy comet jumped into the international media arena in 2014, when the European Space Agency’s Rosetta space probe began orbiting it. A distinctive feature of the mission was the delivery of the Philae module to the surface of the object, making Churyumov-Gerasimenko the most studied comet in history.