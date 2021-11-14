Phobias of Adele, Scarlet Johansson and other celebrities – People – Culture

Fears or phobias are particular disorders that people have, sometimes quite irrational considering that they fear everyday objects or habitual behaviors.

People who have a phobia or fear in particular they try to avoid at all costs what they cause them.

Some of the symptoms are panic, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, tremors, and a strong desire to escape.

Several celebrities They have confessed their fears and some end up being quite strange.

Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman is an English actor who has participated in productions such as ‘The Office’ (2001-2003) and ‘Black Panther’ (2018).

During an interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, the actor confessed his fear of suffocate while eating.

I imagine that bone is lodged in my windpipe

However, what shocked the audience the most was when he said that his fear was strongest when ate avocados.

“Every time I have an avocado, every time I cut an avocado and I see the pit, I imagine that pit is lodged in my windpipe,” he said.

To avoid that, of course, he refrains from eating the food frequently.

Khloe kardashian

Khloe kardashian Since 2007 he has starred with his family in the famous program called ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

According to the news network ‘ABC’, “the smallest of the Kardashian clan has a phobia of an unexpected part of the body: the navels.”

When I’m in the shower I wear hand gloves and scream every time I wash my belly button

In 2016, ‘People’ magazine claimed that Khloe had done the strange confession on their website.

“I hate belly buttons,” Kardashian said. “You can’t touch mine and I don’t want to touch yours. When I’m in the shower, I wear hand gloves and scream every time I wash my belly button. “

Liam payne

Liam payne He is one of the former members of the band ‘One direction’, known for performing songs like ‘Story of my life’ (2013), ‘What makes you beautiful’ (2011) and ‘Live while we’re young’ (2012). The group broke up in 2018.

In 2015, Payne confessed to the London outlet ‘Capital FM’ his strangest phobia, which was the subject of various memes among his fans for years.

I don’t know what people do with their spoons, I don’t want to know!

The artist claimed not to be afraid of spoons, but yes to use them.

“It’s a bit strange. When I was a child I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty they made you wash the dishes (…) I had to wash all these horrible spoons and then it stuck to me. I don’t know what people do with their spoons, I don’t want to know! ”He said to the surprise of his interlocutors.

Adele

Adele has sold more than 100 million records. His incredible voice has echoed in different parts of the world.

However, despite her extraordinary career, the singer He also has phobias and this time it’s about seagulls.

According to the newspaper ‘ABC’, the renowned English composer told in an interview that, when she was little, a seagull attacked her.

The aforementioned media says that Adele cannot even see these animals since, during the attack in her childhood, she received a wound on her shoulder that left a mark on her.

Kristen bell

Kristen bell is an American actress who usually participates in productions of the comedy genre. She is married to the comedian and writer Dax shepard.

It was precisely the husband who revealed the actress’s fear.

In an Instagram post, Shepard wrote: “My wife wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feel of her fingertips on her skin.”

That description is accompanied by an unusual photograph of Kristen Bell in the pool with gloves.

Later Shepard confirmed the secret ‘no longer so hidden’ in the program ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: “When the fingertips they are in the shape of a prune, he does not want to touch other people’s skin. “

He claimed that Kristen has been wearing gloves since she was 11 years old.

Megan fox

The actress Megan foxDuring the program ‘The Tonight Show’, directed by Jimmy Fallon, he confessed his fear of the dark and dry paper.

“I’ve been afraid of the dark my whole life,” said the actress. “I leave the lights on all the time and if the light is off, I have to run across the room to get to the switch.”

He also pointed out that reading with dry paper does not like him, so to review his scripts he has two options: laminate them or have a glass of water nearby to moisten his fingers.

“Some people don’t like the nails on a blackboard because it gives them goose bumps (…) I don’t like the dry paper“Said the actress, comparing her unusual phobia.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett is an actress known for her portrayal of ‘Black Widow’ in Marvel movies.

In 2011 she had finished recording a movie called ‘We Bought a Zoo’, so ‘New York Magazine’ asked her for an interview and the artist granted it.

One of the questions was: “Did you have to overcome some irrational fear of animals when you were filming this movie?”

Johansson claimed to be afraid of birds, but fortunately, on the tape he did not interact with them.

“If they had asked me to put a bird on my shoulder, I would have done it, but it would have been difficult,” confessed the actress.

