Peru vs Venzuela: Angelo Campos is called for emergency and Carlos Cáceda called off

Angelo Campos was a goalkeeper for the Peruvian U20 team.

An emergency call in the peruvian team it happened tonight. The goalkeeper of Lima Alliance, Angelo Campos, arrived at La Videna and, after a COVID-19 discard test, already concentrates and will continue the training of the ‘blanquirroja’ ahead of the duel between Peru and Venezuela for the South American Qualifiers, on the 14th date.

The goalkeeper will be in charge of replacing Carlos Cáceda, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out for the match against ‘Vinotinto’ in Caracas on November 16. Let us remember that, for Ricardo Gareca, Carlos Cáceda is the immediate replacement for Pedro Gallese when he encounters physical problems. It is important to note that there is also José Carvallo, the University goalkeeper.

In 2021, the ‘Blue and White’ goalkeeper added 20 games, completing 1800 minutes on the court, where he only received 10 goals and leaving his goal undefeated 14 times. He was one of the great figures of Alianza Lima to get his pass to the final after becoming the winners of Phase 2 and finishing the year as second of the accumulated.

Let us remember that Angelo Campos came to Alianza Lima from FBC Melgar de Arequipa, the club where he played in 2020. In addition, at the time he signed a contract with Carlos Stein to continue playing in the first division, but the ‘blue and white’ contacted him when They understood that they would play League 2. Finally, let us remember that by decision of the TAS, the “intimates” stayed in first and the “Carlists” went down to second.

It is important to highlight that The 28-year-old goalkeeper defended the Peruvian national team in the 2013 South American U20 in Argentina, where Peru was close to going to the World Cup in the category. In total he played eight games and earned the nickname ‘Tex-Tex’ for a great save against Uruguay, very similar to Japanese anime.

Peruvian Selection Statement

PERU’S NEXT GAME:

Date 14 of the South American Qualifiers

Peru vs Venezuela

Tuesday, November 16, 04:00 PM

UCV Olympic Stadium

ALEXANDER CALLENS WAS UNCONVERTED FROM THE SELECTION

The triumph that the Peruvian team achieved against Bolivia last Thursday in the National Stadium It was essential to revive the World Cup dream by relocating to the standings thanks to the points won and being only two points from the playoff area.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca demonstrated a solid performance during the meeting, highlighted the teamwork of the group but also individualities, one of them was the performance of Alexander Callens.

(Source: FPF)

PERU’S BAD RACHA VISITS VENEZUELA

The peruvian team reached seventh place in the standings the South American Qualifiers Heading to Qatar 2022, but still not enough. After fulfilling the first objective with a 3-0 victory over Bolivia, he will now have to score points in Caracas against Venezuela, an opponent who cannot beat him six games ago on the road.

Peru has not achieved a victory on the road since 1997, when Juan Carlos Oblitas, today sports manager in the Peruvian Football Federation, was directing the ‘blanquirroja’ on the way to the 1998 World Cup in France. On that occasion they won 3-0 with goals from Manuel Marengo, Julinho and Flavio Maestri. After that, we only managed five losses and one draw.

LAST PARTIES FROM PERU BEFORE VISITING VENEZUELA:

Russia 2018 Qualifiers, March 23, 2017

Venezuela 2-2 Peru

Qualifiers Brazil 2014, September 10, 2013

Venezuela 3-2 Peru

Elimantorias South Africa 2010, September 9, 2009

Venezuela 3-1 Peru

Qualifiers Germany 2006, 02 September 2005

Venezuela 4-1 Peru

2002 Korea-Japan Qualifiers, October 5, 2001

Vanezuela 3-0 Peru

France 1998 Qualifiers, August 20, 1997

Venezuela 0-3 Peru

