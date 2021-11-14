Pérez and his dissatisfaction with Formula 1 sprint races

The Brazilian Grand Prix It was the third and final sprint race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, a format that will be expanded by 2022; but Sergio Pérez has shown his dislike of this type of competition, a feeling that he confirmed after Saturday at Interlagos.

The Mexican started from third position but was immediately attacked by the Ferrari by Carlos Sainz who took third place until crossing the checkered flag. The pilot of Red bull He made some attempts to overtake it, but to no avail.

Post-competition, Czech Pérez He said he did not want to risk in the sprint race because the price in the event of an accident would have been high for Sunday, a situation he already experienced at Silverstone when an error sentenced him to the back of the grid.

“To be honest, no, I don’t think (sprint races) are very fun. I think they are made mostly for fans, so if they enjoy them, fine. But I don’t particularly enjoy them, ”said the Mexican in Brazil before explaining his reasons.

“I think there is not much action. There are not many overtaking, or things do not change so much for tomorrow’s race (on Sunday), which is the main one ”.

“You can’t risk too much because it can affect you a lot trying to overtake people here, it’s not like the real race. You hardly gain anything, but you can lose a lot ”.

Checo Pérez explained that he kept that thought in his fight with Sainz whom he decided not to pressure in the rest of the competition.

“Yes, definitely. There were more risks he could have taken. I just don’t think they are necessarily for the sprint race. “

“I feel like there isn’t much risk worth taking in this race.”

