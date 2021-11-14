PepsiCo expects delivery of the first Tesla Semis this year (but forgets to notify Musk)

Production of Tesla’s first trucks would not take place before 2023, the electric car maker’s founder claimed last month.

PepsiCo CEO Ramón Laguarta said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that his company expects to receive the first delivery of the new Tesla Semi trucks before the end of the year.

“We are already starting to buy electric trucks from Tesla,” Laguarta said. “I mean I am not looking to promote anyone, but this is the brand we use so far and we are going to receive our first deliveries this fourth quarter,” he added, without specifying how many vehicles they plan to purchase.

What the PepsiCo CEO apparently forgot was to advise Elon Musk of his plans – unless he has struck a one-time deal with the electric car maker – as the Tesla founder himself said last month that production of trucks would start only by the year 2023.

Musk explained during Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting on October 7 that the Semi model in particular requires a lot of battery cells and “this year has been a constant struggle with the supply of parts.”

“We would not be able to manufacture it“said the South African-born tycoon, noting that it makes no sense to launch manufacturing if they do not have enough cells and chips, while being optimistic about the possible start of production by 2023.

Currently only reservations of the Tesla Semis are available, with a mandatory initial payment of $ 5,000 by credit card and another of $ 15,000 in ten days through a bank transfer.